The U14 girls, from left, first row: Anna Pivirotto, Aubrey Buttner, Lilia Calvert, Ally Steenback, Callie Gillen, Maura Pivirotto and Mya Cesarini. Second row: Paige Adams, Shannon Gillen, Emma Horsley, Sadie Gilbert, Cassie MacPherson, Jenna Hillebrand, Claire Shoemaker, Madeline Davies, Jillian Loff, Reese O’Donnell and Lily Rozzi.
The U14 boys team, first row, from left: Joel Tigue, Trevor Jones, Jahsen Cole, Enzo Capozzi, Caden Newswanger, Dante Palazzari and Timmy Roberts. Second row: Andrew Burman, Jacob Bekele, Justin Kim, Joey Pivirotto, Drew Musgrave, Max Parry, Nick Slusser, Joshua Tigue, Ryan Walsh, Nico Bustos and Julian McDonald.
Abington Soccer Club, a competitive soccer organization based in the Abington area, had nine teams compete in the Lehigh Valley League this fall. The club is home to boys and girls born in 2011-2002 and holds tryouts every spring. For more information on the teams and tryouts, visit abingtonyouthsoccer.org.