S. ABINGTON TWP. — Nothing says summer like the sound of a sizzling grill.

The Abington Senior Community Center held its first cookout of the season Wednesday, June 26. The summer shindig included grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, live music and a raffle.

“We’re expecting around 78 people to show,” said manager Adele Bianchi the morning of the event. “This cookout is the first of three.”

The center, open to people age 55 and older, offers a variety of exercise programs including Forever Young exercise class, yoga, tai cha for beginners, advanced and intermediate students and a walking club.

Site Council Treasurer Sue Meyer can attest to the active lifestyle of the center’s members.

“You can see that most of the people here are still very active,” said Meyer. “We schedule activities like the cookout. People can also take different classes or come here and exercise. There are bus trips to the casino and Finger Lakes. There is always something to do.”

The Abington Senior Community Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is served daily at noon. The facility includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, large social hall, exercise room and recreational room.

To learn more, visit bit.ly/2Yv92bw.

