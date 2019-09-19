SCRANTON — Actors Circle held an open house on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, to celebrate the community theater group’s past season and introduce its upcoming 38th season. At the event, Actors Circle also announced its recognition of the third Janet Loewe Excellence in Acting Award.

Janet Loewe, a Clarks Summit resident, is an Actors Circle board member emeritus who, due to her immense background in acting, was chosen as the namesake of the award.

Loewe moved to the area in 1963, and began her local stage career with the Abington Players as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma.” Other musical roles followed including: Luisa in “The Fantastiks,” LaLume in “Kismet” and Marian Larue in “Music Man” opposite Lou Bisignani.

She appeared in Scranton Public Theatre’s first theatrical production, “Witness for the Prosecution,” playing the double role of Romaine and The Lady with the Letters. Loewe continued participating in other SPT plays as well as productions with Standing Room Only and The University of Scranton Players.

Award-winning performances include Blanch in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Melissa in “Love Letters” and Madame Duvenet in “Auto de Fe.”

Among the many and varied roles she’s played with Actors Circle are Amanda in “The Glass Menagerie,” Lettice in “Lettice and Lovage,” M’Lynn in “Steel Magnolias,” Mrs. Watts in “Trip To Bountiful,” Mama in “‘Night Mother,” Lily in “Take me Along,” Mrs. Homan in “Murder in the Manor House,” Piper in “Busybody” and Daisy in “Driving Miss Daisy.”

Loewe is proud to have been part of Actors Circle’s board of directors and its commitment of quality and innovative entertainment to the community.

The Janet Loewe Excellence in Acting Award was presented to David Hunisch for his recent presentation of Prof. Henry Higgins in the group’s “Pygmalion” by Sir Bernard Shaw, under the direction of Cathy Rist Strauch of Clinton Township.

The recipient is chosen by a selection committee on the AC Board, from a list of nominations from each director of the previous season of shows, who has put forth their reason as to why their nomination should be considered. They were asked to select an actor who gave an outstanding performance and made a positive impact on the entire production.

Past recipients are Jennifer Frey (2018 for her title role in “Auntie Mame,” directed by Ted LoRusso) and Tom Malone of Clarks Green (2017 for his roles in “Terra Nova” by Ted Tally, directed by Robert Spalletta, and “The Univited” by Tim Kelly, directed by David Hunisch.)

Hunisch has many other theatrical credits to his name. He has appeared in numerous productions for Actors Circle, including: Beverly Carlton in “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” Inspector Lestrade in “Sherlock Holmes and The Curse of the Sign of Four,” Felix Ungar in “The Odd Couple,” Terra Nova, “Leading Ladies” (NEPTA Award - Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy), “Lend Me A Tenor,” “An Inspector Calls,” “The Silver Cord,” and “The Mousetrap.”

Hunisch has also directed productions of “The Ladies of the Camellias,” “Bell,” “Book & Candle,” “The Cocktail Hour,” “The Golden Age” and “The Uninvited.” Additionally, he has performed locally with Diva Productions, The University of Scranton Players, and The Electric Theatre Company. A graduate of Electric Theatre’s two-year professional Griffin Conservatory for Actors, he has also studied acting with acclaimed actress/director Marnie Cooper in New York City and is currently a candidate for membership in Actors Equity.

He will also be directing AC’s second show of its 38th season, the NEPA premier of “Lombardi” by Eric Simonson, based on the book “When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Maraniss.

The show will run for two weekends, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 3.

Actors Circle presentations are at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. For more information on upcoming shows, visit the group’s Facebook page or actorscircle.com or call 570-342-9707.