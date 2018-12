Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, announced its December events, as follows.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.: VFW House Committee meeting, then 7 p.m. VFW monthly meeting.

Thursday, Dec.6, 7 p.m.: VFW Auxiliary Christmas meeting at Gin’s.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m.: “Holiday Spin” - turkey, ham, bacon and more. Food and giveaways.

Tuesday, Dec. 25: club closed.

The annual Toys for Tots donation bin is now inside the clubhouse.