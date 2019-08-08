SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Lions Club recently presented a scholarship to Abington Heights senior, Amber Kusma at the school’s Senior Reflections Awards Program held at the Montdale Country Club. Kusma received the scholarship for her academic and community service achievements. She finished in the top percent of her graduating class and for the 2018-2019 term Kusma served as president of the Abington Lions Club. She plans to attend Syracuse University in the fall. From left: Rich Winslow, Abington Lions Club scholarship committee chairperson and Kusma.