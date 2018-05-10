From left: Bette Goodwin, president of the Northeast Photography Club, Ray Listanski and Elaine Tweedy.
What brought you to the library today?
Bette: We are here to hang the Northeast Photography Club’s exhibit. The exhibit runs through May 31.
What are you reading at the mo ment?
Ray: Anything having to do with space.
Bette: Ken Follett’s “The Pillars of the Earth.”
Elaine: Robert Dugoni’s “Tracy Crosswhite” series.
How long have you had your li brary card?
Ray: 85 years.
What is your favorite thing about the library?
Elaine: All the different people you see doing their thing and having fun.