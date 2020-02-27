Abington Heights’ Gavin Drake turned a No. 4 seed at 220 pounds into a trip to the finals at the District 2 Class 3A individual championships Saturday at Hazleton Area High School.

The junior pinned Hazleton Area’s Dante Matarella in the third period during Friday’s quarterfinals before topping No. 1 seed West Scranton’s Joel Tricoche Saturday to reach the final.

In the title bout, Drake built a 6-0 lead before Wilkes-Barre Area’s Connor Lee had a reversal and pinned him.

Drake earned the silver medal, the best finish for the Comets at districts and his first trip to regionals. He is one of four Abington Heights wrestlers to qualify for the Northeast Regional tournament, which starts Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

Freshman Luke Sirianni (106) placed third in the district, while senior Ty Wilmot (132) and sophomore Hutch Lynott (138) finished fourth to qualify for regionals.

Drake will face District 11 fifth-place finisher Zaire Mitchell of Bethlehem Liberty in the first round.

Sirianni’s only loss at districts came against state-ranked opponent West Scranton’s Austin Fashouer in the semifinals.

He pinned Wallenpaupack’s Jaden Colwell in the quarterfinals before losing a 2-1 decision to Fashouer.

The freshman rallied in the consolation rounds, beating Honesdale’s Tim Martin by a 2-0 decision and Colwell by a 10-1 major decision to capture third place.

He’ll face District 11 bronze medalist Carson Wagner of Northampton in the first round at regionals.

Wilmot beat Pittston Area’s Nico Solano by a 9-4 decision in the quarterfinals before eventually champion Delaware Valley’s Preston Machado topped him by a 12-1 major decision in the semifinals.

Wilmot clinched a spot in his first regional tournament with a 9-6 decision over Hazleton Area’s Beck Hutchison in the consolation semifinals.

He’ll face District 12 champion Aaron Scalen of Roman Catholic in the first round of regionals.

Lynott dropped his first-round match to Hazleton Area’s Devin Youngcourt by a 4-1 decision.

He rattled off four straight wins to earn a spot in the regional tournament. He pinned Valley View’s Dominick Nemeth, beat Wilkes-Barre Area’s Caleb Burns by a 7-1 decision and earned a 13-3 major decision over West Scranton’s Maxwell Derosier. In the consolation semifinals, Lynott edged Wyoming Valley West’s Joe Rivas by a 2-1 decision to clinch a spot in his first regional tournament.

He’ll face District 12 champion Reynaldo Garcia of Mariana Bracetti Academy in the first round of regionals.