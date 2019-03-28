Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN FILE PHOTO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Matt Pacyna dove for the ball during a district volleyball semifinal match against Berwick at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Abington Heights won its third title in four years and entered the state tournament last season, and now is ready to take on challenges from the rest of the Lackawanna League.

The reigning champions, who have gone 43-5 in the last four seasons, gained the preseason nod to repeat in a poll of coaches.

Susquehanna, Blue Ridge and Western Wayne also gained consideration.

Abington Heights, which won the league title, finished third in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs and lost to eventual state champion Northeastern in the first round of the playoffs, will be led by outside hitter Matt Pacyna.

He earned All-Region honors last season and was chosen to the Lackawanna League coaches’ all-star first team.

Pacyna ran the offense last season with 457 assists and also contributed 61 kills, 59 blocks, 92 digs and 33 aces, but the Comets will have to replace two other All-Region players including Player of the Year Evan Florey and Trevor Gabura.

“We lost a lot of key players, but we have some newer kids who are coming up from the junior varsity,” Pacyna said. “Hopefully, we can live up to last year.”

Also back for the Comets is outside hitter James McGrail, who is one of the top offensive players in the league. He had 158 kills last season and also contributed 90 digs and 18 blocks to earn honorable mention all-star honors from the coaches.

Matt Molnar is a junior middle hitter, who had 24 kills and 15 blocks and played a valuable role in the rotation.

Middle hitter Kyle Kronick, outside hitter Will Brown and defensive specialist Chance VanSickle all saw time for the Comets last season.

“The biggest key for us is to make sure we are really well-connected as a team and stay communicating, while creating a good team bond,” Pacyna said. “I’m looking forward to this season and leading them at least as far as we got last year.”

ABINGTON HEIGHTS COMETS

Home court: Clarks Summit Elementary School Last season: 11-1

Head coach: Jamie Spangler Returning starters: Matt Pacyna, Sr.; James McGrail, Sr.; Matt Molnar, Jr.

Other returning: Kyle Kronick, Jr.; Will Brown, Jr.; Chance VanSickle, Jr.

Newcomers: Gray-Paul Bossi, So.; Nate Steenback, Fr.