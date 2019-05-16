SCRANTON — Abington Heights’ Calista Marzolino struck gold May 7 at the 15th Robert Spagna Championship track and field meet at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

In her final conference championship meet, Marzolino won two individual gold medals to help catapult Abington Heights to a seventh-straight Class 3A team title with 124 points. Wallenpaupack finished second at 88 and Delaware Valley was third with 85½.

“It’s really nice that this team has been able to carry on the tradition and will continue to do that after us seniors are gone,” said Marzolino, who won the long jump at 17 feet, 2¼ inches and the high jump at 5-2 to give her six golds in her career.

“Despite the weather, we all went out there and left everything we had out on the track.”

In addition to Marzolino’s victories, Abington Heights’ Hannah Hughes claimed the 800 title with a time of 2:22.55 and 3,200 relay team of Hughes, Allison Dammer, Elyse Simakaski and Gianna Sabatini won in a time of 9:57.49.

“I am very excited about the team performance and my individual finish,” Hughes said. “My shins have been bothering me, so I haven’t been able to do too much training.

“It felt great to win the 800.”

On the boys side,Abington Heights senior Antonio Maletta was a double-event winner, capturing the 110 hurdles in a personal-best time of 14.69 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 39.19.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS RESULTS

GIRLS

3200 Relay: 1st, Abington Heights 9:57.49 (Allison Dammer, Hannah Hughes, Elyse Simakaski, Gianna Sabatini).

100 Hurdles: 2nd, Calista Marzolino (AH) 15.34.

100: 7th, Dani Beamish (AH) 12.88.

1600: 5th, Abigail Marion (AH) 5:37.39; 8th, Modupe Osuntokun (AH) 5:44.81.

Triple: 2nd, Calista Marzolino (AH) 35-5.5;

400 Relay: 3rd, Abington Heights 52.34.

Javelin: 8th, Megan Healey (AH) 96-5.

400: 2nd, Gianna Sabatini (AH) 58.89.

Pole: 3rd, Danielle Heine (AH) 11-6; 5th, Rachel Klein (AH) 9-0; 8th, Isabella Allen (AH) 7-6.

300 Hurdles: 5th, Anna Marchetta (AH) 49.07.

800: 1st, Hannah Hughes (AH) 2:22.55; 4th, Elyse Simakaski (AH) 2:26.31.

200: 7th, Dani Beamish (AH) 27.26.

Shot: 4th Adele Hollander (AH) 32-9.5.

3200: 3rd, Abigail Marion (AH) 12:00.87; 7th, Modupe Osuntokun (AH) 12:29.31.

High: 1st, Calista Marzolino (AH) 5-2; 8th, Mariel Curra (AH) 4-8.

Long: 1st, Calista Marzolino (AH) 17-2.25 (better second jump); 5th, Danielle Heine (AH) 15-11.

1600 Relay: 3rd, Abington Heights 4:13.66

BOYS

3200 Relay: 2nd, Abington Heights 8:24.44.

110 Hurdles: 1st, Antonio Maletta (AH) 14.69.

Discus: 3rd, Ryan Flynn (AH) 134-4.

1600: 4th, Stephen Haggerty (AH) 4:36.31.

High: 6th, Jim Lefchak (AH) 5-8; T8th Josh Przekop (AH) 5-8.

300 Hurdles: 1st, Antonio Maletta (AH) 39.19; 3rd, Shervin Mokhtari (AH) 41.36.

800: 7th, Conor Kryreski (AH) 2:07.81.

3200: 5th, Stephen Haggerty (AH) 10:02.95.

Shot: 7th, Ryan Flynn (AH) 40-3.

1600 Relay: 5th, Abington Heights 3:38.58.

Pole: 4th, Nick Klapatch (AH) 11-6.