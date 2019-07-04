SUBMITTED PHOTO Abington Heights High School students participated in the annual Computer Programming Contest hosted by The University of Scranton’s Computing Sciences Department this spring. During the competition, 15 teams of three students each used their programming language to solve computer-programming problems. From left, first row: Stephan Tserovski, Michael Rodyushkin and Matt Kelleher. Second row: Robert McCloskey, assistant professor of computing sciences; Noah Shields; Tony Frietto; Robby Horvath; Dominick DeSeta; Max Loiacono; Liam Pitchford and Amanda Jones, coach.