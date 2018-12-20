Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF MARILYN PRYLE Marilyn Pryle, left, with Dorkas Mulanda at a recent English Conversation Partners group meeting.

Hoping to help change the lives of Democratic Republic of Congo refugees now living in Scranton, Abington Heights students found their own paths were altered along the way.

Sophomores Mary O’Brien and Sarah Siddiqui and seniors Alex Perfilio, Madelyn Sykes and Oliviah Gearhart spend more than an hour almost every Sunday in the basement of the Lackawanna County Children’s Library as part of the English Conversation Partners group.

Organized by their English teacher, Marilyn Pryle, along with the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green and Catholic Social Services, they connect with the resettled Congolese refugees to help them with English speaking skills, fill out paperwork and talk about cultures.

Volunteering with the group changed the students’ futures and opened their eyes.

The refugees gave Oliviah, 17, a “better understanding that the world is a bigger place than just what I know.”

“Being able to help someone who comes from a different background than me and different circumstances than me just gives me a better understanding of what I want to do outside of high school and outside of Clarks Summit,” she said.

Oliviah applied to Pennsylvania State University for global and international studies.

Mary, 16, thought she wanted to study law after high school.

“But after this, I’m going to aim toward global studies,” she said. Mary also volunteers at the NativityMiguel School of Scranton. English Conversation Partners has become more than a service project, said Perfilio, 18.

On Sundays, the adults pair off to work on English, while the high schoolers work mostly with the Congolese children. They help them with homework or play on the library’s computers.

Perfilio said they began by teaching the children body parts by singing “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes,” and now the kids take over the reading.

“The high school students are wonderful,” said Pryle.

Pryle, recently named the 2019 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, was among a group of St. Gregory’s parishioners who began the conversation group two years ago. She described the program as less of a class and more of an informational and relaxed meet-up with the refugees that creates a community atmosphere.

Interest in helping the refugees grew outside of the church group, and now people from all over the community join in on the conversations and help provide rides to the Sunday service and beyond, she said.

“People seem really moved by the desire to help out the refugee population in Scranton,” said Pryle.

As many as 30 refugees attend each week. While the Congolese refugees make up the bulk of attendees, the service is open to anyone needing help with English.

“It’s so much more than the language instruction,” Pryle said. “It’s accompanying these people, you know, trying to give them the message that they’re not alone here. There’s people that care about you here.”

