Led by USA Team member Bodie LaCoe, the Abington Heights boys powerlifting team recently won the Pennsylvania State Teenage Championship in Class 5A-4A at Parkland High School.

The Comets had two winners in their weight classes with LaCoe taking the 16-17- year-old, 123-pound division and Cadan Casal taking the 13-15-year-old, 181-pound division. LaCoe had a squat of 340 pounds, a bench press of 210 pounds and a deadlift of 480 for a total of 1,030 pounds for his title.

He won the Jeff Moyer award that is presented to an outstanding lifter who exhibits sportsmanship and excellent lifting. Casal squatted (250 pounds, had a bench of 190 and a deadlift of 340 for a 780 total. Abington Heights also finished second in the girls competition being led by USA Team member Rachel Klein, who won the 16-17-year-old division, 105-pound class with a squat of 180, a bench press of 115 and a deadlift of 200 for a 495 total.

Ayana Rivera, Kate O’Brien and Kaylee Mann each won their respective weight classes.

The Abington Heights boys also had five runner-up finishers.

Dominic Peters had a squat of 155, a bench press of 85 pounds, and a 205-pound deadlift for a total 445 in the 13-15-year-old, 114-pound weight class.

In the 16-17-year-old division, Will Stevens finished second at 242 pounds with a squat of 435, a bench press of 290 and a deadlift of 480 for a 1,225 total.

Casey Knott finished second at 181 pounds with a squat of 315 pounds, a bench press of 235 pounds and a deadlift of 460 pounds for a total of 1,010; and Corey Tokash had a squat of 335, a bench of 175 and a deadlift of 420 for a 930 total.

Christian Lezinski had a total of 1,250 pounds with a squat of 435 pounds, a bench press of 305 and a deadlift of 510 for a 1,250 total and a second-place finish in the 275-pound weight class.

Zach Bator placed third in the 275-plus division with a squat of 415, a bench press of 205 and a deadlift of 420 with a total of 1,040.

Also in the 16-17-year-old division, Jared White finished fourth at 148 pounds with a squat of 270, a bench press of 160 and a deadlift of 340 for a 770 total and Jacob Mann finished sixth with a squat of 250, a bench of 140 and a deadlift of 325 for a 715 total.

Following Casal in the 13-15-year-old, 181-pound class were teammate Caleb White, who placed third with a squat of 195, a bench press of 135 and a deadlift of 285 for a total of 615, and teammate Brandon Lezinski, who finished fifth with a deadlift of 145, a bench press of 90 and a deadlift of 230 for a 465 total.

Two Abington Heights athletes competed at the 11-12-year-old division. Myles Knott placed second with a squat of 135, a bench press of 95 and a deadlift of 190 for a 420 total. Brock Pentasuglio was fourth in the 148-pound class with a squat of 200, a bench of 110 and a deadlift of 270 for a 580 total.

Girls powerlifting

Rivera won the 13-15-year-old division in the 105-pound class. She had a squat of 160, a bench of 90 and a deadlift of 180 for a 430 total.

O’Brien won the 13-15, 132 class with a squat of 155, a bench of 90 and a deadlift of 195. Teammate Olivia Lam placed second with a squat of 200, a bench of 90 and a deadlift of 255 for a 545 total.

Mann won the 13-15, 198-plus class. She had a squat of 245, a bench press of 140 and a deadlift of 250 for a 635 total.

Lyndsey James finished second at 123 pounds. She had a squat of 155, a bench of 70 and a deadlift of 190 for a 415 total.

In the 11-12-year-old division, Mallory Knott won the 97-pound class. Her squat was 85, bench 50 and deadlift 135 for a 270 total.

Girls basketball

Seven minutes of solid defense put Abington Heights in position to pull away from Bangor in the third quarter of Saturday’s PIAA Class 5A girls first-round game.

Two lax possessions nearly cost them the opportunity, but senior point guard Maria Tully bailed them out.

With just six-tenths of a second left, Tully took one of Clair Marion’s six assists and buried a 22-footer that swung the momentum back to the Lady Comets as they pulled away for a 35-21 win over the Slaters at Lackawanna College Student Union.

“That was the momentum shifter for us when she hit the 3,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “Really, really big shot.

“But I think we kept our composure even though we didn’t play well in the first half. We’ve been there before and I told them the only thing that matters is the next 16 minutes. So we came out and we played more our basketball the second half.”

A sluggish first half by both teams saw Abington Heights inch to a 13-11 lead, but Marion scored 10 of her 13 points, including a left-handed drive for the halftime lead.

“We knew we had to come into this game and start quick,” Marion said. “We did just that and it worked for us.”

Abington Heights’ defense, which forced 20 turnovers, upped the tempo.

“Real slow start (in the) first half,” Klingman said. “I thought we got some good looks. Unforced turnovers.

“We needed to up the tempo of the game so we decided to go with our 13 press to get us going a little bit, which it did. And people started to hit some shots.”

Anna Scoblick, who had 13 rebounds, got her only bucket and Tully took a dish from Scoblick for a 3-pointer and an 18-11 margin. Rachel McDonald knocked down another 3 as Marion drove and dished to make it 21-13 with 2:30 left in the third.

“I got off to a slow start,” said McDonald, who missed her first four. “Clair was taking it to the basket early on, and then in the second half it kind of left me open because it forced them to collapse on her.

“Maria had a big one at the end of the third and Clair found people open, her and Anna Scoblick. We just hit big shots down the stretch when it was close.”

The Lady Comets held Bangor without a field goal (0 for 9) until the minute mark, and layups by Kaylee Holland and Madeline Minner cut the lead to four before Tully rippled the nets to end the third. McDonald sandwiched a pair of 3s around Marion’s driving 8-footer for a 32-17 lead with 5:30 left.

“We knew they were a zone-oriented team and that’s where she thrives,” Klingman said of McDonald, who scored nine on a trio of 3s. “I knew she would get looks today and she hit some big shots for us.”

The offense was better in the second half, hitting five 3s, but Abington Heights’ defense, particularly Tully’s play on Bangor leading scorer Casey Walsh, was stifling, allowing the victors to overcome their own 12-for-47 performance.

“I just kept her in front of me,” Tully said. “I was told not to let her touch the ball. That’s what I tried to do.”

Walsh, who had 80 3-pointers coming into the game, was limited to just two shots, missing both.

“That was one of our goals, to limit her touches, don’t give her open looks and to contain (Morgan Karasek) on the drive,” Klingman said.

They did that, too, as Karasek, in foul trouble much of the game, missed all four of her shots and scored just two.

Holland finished with nine points and was the only Bangor player with more than one basket as the Lady Comets limited the Slaters to 6-for-31 shooting.

Wrestling

Abington Heights’ Gavin Drake (220 pounds) was eliminated March 5 from the PIAA Class 3A wrestling tournament.

Drake opened with a tough draw, losing by fall to Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon, the defending PIAA champion ranked nationally. In the consolation bracket, Drake dropped a 5-0 decision to Hatboro Horsham’s Logan Flynn.