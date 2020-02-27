It’s the time of year when crunch time reveals how much players have matured.

Abington Heights’ Clair Marion and Anna Scoblick showed last Saturday how big their strides have been.

Marion bounced back from a rough first half to score 16 of her 18 points, and Scoblick had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Comets turned back Wyoming Valley West, 59-45, in their District 2 Class 5A semifinal at

Dunmore High School.

Abington Heights will take on West Scranton, a 52-34 winner over North Pocono, in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Quick starts by Scoblick and Maria Tully helped the top-seeded Lady Comets race to a 23-9 lead, and Marion shined after a 1-for-8 shooting performance in the first half to carry the team in search of a fifth straight championship.

“Clair has been really working on just playing the game,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “She’s taking great shots. Her selection is excellent and she’s definitely working on that patience and it showed tonight.”

Fighting back, fifth seed Valley West (10-14) sliced the gap to 28-24 three minutes into the third quarter, only to see Marion hit a pair of 3s and score on a left-handed 6-footer to push the lead back to 42-29.

“I stayed composed. I knew I couldn’t let it get to me,” Marion said. My teammates got me the ball and we executed, and it worked.”

Erin Alright, who scored 11, hit her own 3-pointer from the wing just ahead of Marion’s first long baseline jumper.

“We needed to step up and hit 3s to increase our lead,” Marion said. “Erin’s a good shooter. When it left her hand I knew it was going in.”

Abington Heights (19-4) just couldn’t do enough to put away the Lady Spartans, who got 15 points from Toni Amato and 14 from Trinity Johnson, with Johnson’s two free throws cutting it to 43-38 with 5½ minutes left.

That’s when the Lady Comets took over inside. Allison Dammer dropped two foul shots, and Marion and Scoblick each scored on putbacks to give the winners breathing room.

Marion hit four free throws and Albright and Rachel McDonald each added two as the Lady Comets went 8 for 8 in the final 1:17.

“We battled really hard,” Klingman said. “We withstood their run. We were really composed the last four minutes.

“Great team effort. That’s been us the whole year. We haven’t been a one-person team.”

Boys basketball

Corey Perkins led Abington Heights with 16 points, Phil Johnson added 11 points and Harry Johnson contributed 13 rebounds and four blocks as defending champion Abington Heights lost, 49-39, to Dallas Friday night in the District 2 Class 5A semifinals.

Abington Heights 48, North Pocono 46

Corey Perkins scored as time expired to lift Abington Heights to a win over North Pocono on Feb. 18.

Perkins finished with 16 points, and Phil Johnson added 10.

Football

Abington Heights senior Mike Malone earned a spot on the East roster for the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East-West all-star game Feb. 19.

The all-star clash is scheduled for May 24 at 2 p.m. at Central Dauphin High School’s Landis Field in Harrisburg.

“It’s a big honor and it’s nice being recognized,” Malone, 18, said. “It’s good to be considered among the best players in the state.”

A four-year player for Abington Heights, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Malone, who played tackle and defensive end, had 46 solo tackles with 21 assists that included 8½ for loss as a senior.