S. ABINGTON TWP. — Their legacy is displayed on a massive banner that hangs on the gymnasium wall near the student section.

Corey Perkins and Mike Malone helped lead Abington Heights to the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball title as starters in their sophomore year.

Two seasons later, the two seniors got some words of encouragement from legends of the past, then made the final game on their home court a memorable one.

Both turned in efforts reflective of the championship tradition they take pride in and added another award to the trophy case.

Inspired by words from former all-state teammate George Tinsley, Perkins scored 23 points, had eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Malone used his size and strength to add six points and eight rebounds for the Comets on the way to a 69-62 victory over Scranton Prep on Feb. 13.

Abington Heights clinched its third straight Lackawanna Division I championship and fifth since 2012-13 when the league moved to four divisions, and was congratulated by former Abington Heights all-state star J.C. Show.

“I really want to thank them for doing that,” Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi said.

The Comets swept the season series against the Cavaliers and finished with a Division I record of 36-3 in the last three years.

“We all got back in the locker room and we all started jumping around,” Perkins said. “I haven’t been part of something like that, not even after we won the state championship.

“This is special to us as seniors.”

Abington Heights had a season-high for points scored and got off to a fast start for the second time this season against its rival.

Sparked by Perkins and senior Phil Johnson, the Comets built a 23-14 advantage after the first quarter and a 42-29 lead at the half.

Phil Johnson made four layups with two coming off no-look assists from Perkins for eight of his 15 points, and Perkins scored 14 points in the first half.

Abington Heights made 19 of 28 shots and had seven turnovers in the half.

“We knew that they were going to bring pressure and be all over us,” Phil Johnson said. “We just had to keep our composure and make good passes within the offense.”

An 11-2 run to start the third by the Comets pushed the lead to 53-31. Phil Johnson scored five points, Perkins had four and Kyle Nealon, who finished with 13 points, had two.

“That was awesome,” Perkins said. “I love playing in this gym. All the energy helped me get going and I knew that I had to make shots to help us win this game.”

Girls basketball

Clair Marion led Abington Heights with eight points, six rebounds and three assists in 52-38 loss to Scranton Prep on Feb. 12.

Rachel McDonald and Erin Albright each added eight points in the loss.

Boys swimming

Kevin Guditus and Jarred Ocwieja each had two individual wins and were part of two relay wins to lead Abington Heights to a 124-47 win over Scranton on Feb. 12.

Girls swimming

Elizabeth Keisling and Abby Brock each had two individual wins and were part of two winning relays to lead Abington Heights to a 120-37 win over Scranton on Feb. 12.