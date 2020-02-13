Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Kyle Nealon scored 16 points as Abington Heights pulled away for a 52-37 win over West Scranton in a boys basketball game Feb. 8.

Mike Malone had 13 points for the Comets, who outscored West Scranton, 28-13, in the second half.

Abington Heights 40,

Valley View 36

Jacob Anderson hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to give Abington Heights a win over Valley View on Feb. 4.

Corey Perkins had 13 points and six steals and Harry Johnson scored 10 points for the Comets.

Abington Heights 41, Scranton 36

Mike Malone scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds as the Comets held off Scranton on Jan. 31.

Corey Perkins had 12 points for Abington Heights and Harry Johnson scored 10.

Girls basketball

Clair Marion had 20 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead Abington Heights to a 50-40 win over West Scranton on Feb. 6.

Anna Scoblick had nine rebounds for the Lady Comets, Allison Dammer had five rebounds and Maria Tully had four steals.

Abington Heights 46, Valley View 37

Rachel McDonald hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Abington Heights to a win over Valley View on Feb. 3.

Maria Tully had 12 points for the Lady Comets.

Abington Heights 44, Scranton 35

Rachel McDonald hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Abington Heights to a win Jan. 30.

Anna Scoblick added nine points for the Lady Comets.

Boys swimming

Abington Heights finished second at the Comet Classic. The Comets’ Kevin Guditus won the 500 free in 5:54.90.

Girls swimming

Abington Heights placed third at the Comet Classic. The Lady Comets’ Abby Brock won the 200 free in 2:08.00.

Dunmore 81, Abington Heights 76

Abby Brock and Maisy Earl had wins for Abington Heights on Feb. 3.

Wrestling

Ty Wilmot, Tom Delosrios, Tre Kerrigan and Gavin Drake had pins for Abington Heights in a 54-24 loss to West Scranton in the consolation semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A dual championships Feb. 1.