Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Mike Malone scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds as Abington Heights held off Scranton, 41-36, on Jan. 31.

Corey Perkins had 12 points for Abington Heights and Harry Johnson scored 10.

Abington Heights 46

Honesdale 34

Phil Johnson scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter as the Comets pulled away from a 10-all halftime tie to beat Honesdale on Jan. 29.

Mike Malone added 11 points for the winners and Harry Johnson handed out five assists.

Abington Heights 55

Delaware Valley 24

Mike Malone scored 15 points to lead Abington Heights past Delaware Valley on Jan. 28. Phil Johnson had 12 points for the Comets and Kyle Nealon had 11.

Girls basketball

Rachel McDonald hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Abington Heights to a 44-35 win over Scranton on Jan. 30.

Anna Scoblick added nine points for the Lady Comets.

Abington Heights 71

Delaware Valley 27

Rachel McDonald hit six 3-pointers for 18 points to lead Abington Heights past Delaware on Jan. 27.

Clair Marion had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Comets, Erin Albright had 12 rebounds and six assists, and Allison Dammer had seven rebounds.

Wrestling

Ty Wilmot, Tom Delosrios, Tre Kerrigan and Gavin Drake had pins in Abington Heights’ 54-24 loss to West Scranton in consolation semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A dual championships Feb. 1.

Wilkes-Barre Area 37

Abington Heights 35

Jacob Gilmore and Gavin Drake had pins in Abington Heights’ loss to Wilkes-Barre Area in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A dual championships Jan. 29.

Abington Heights 42

Pittston Area 35

Cole Kroptavich, Sam Stevens and Hutch Lynott had pins to lead Abington Heights to a win over Pittston Area in the consolation quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A dual championships Jan. 29.

Girls swimming

Abby Brock and Elizabeth Keisling each won a pair of individual races and helped two relay teams to wins to lead Abington Heights to a 124-44 victory over Holy Cross on Jan. 29.