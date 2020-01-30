Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Heights’ Maria Tully had a record-setting performance.

With the 12th annual Pink Game raising a record $40,015, the senior point guard, made a trio of 3-pointers in consecutive fourth-quarter possessions and the Lady Comets defeated North Pocono, 53-44, in the Lackawanna League girls basketball game, which benefits breast cancer patients through the Foundation for Cancer Care.

“It’s the biggest game, not just because I love the game, but the cause is also very important,” said Tully, who in 3½ seasons had 33 career 3s before hitting a personal best 5 of 8 in the win. “It helps all those in our community fighting against cancer.

“Going out on this performance is fantastic, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They found me when I was open down the stretch and knew I was on. That’s important, too.”

The emotion of the evening, and a 20-minute pregame presentation, contributed to a sluggish first half, with North Pocono leading, 18-16.

“The whole day was so special for everyone, and then it was like, go play basketball,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “It was very difficult to get into the flow of the game in the first half. Emotional for a lot of kids. I said to them to enjoy the evening. Basketball is basketball. If the ball goes in, it goes in. If it doesn’t we keep fighting. That’s the message at halftime. We have to fight hard for the second half.”

Both teams battled in one of the most physical games of the season, with six ties and five lead changes in a nine-minute span ending with Tully’s 3 with 3:13 remaining.

Boys basketball

Valley View defeated the Comets, 60-33, in a Lackawanna League Division I battle Jan. 21.

Abington Heights’ junior Kyle Nealon scored nine points.

Wrestling

Trailing by nine, Abington Heights closed out the match with five straight wins to earn a 42-27 victory over Wallenpaupack in a Lackawanna League Division I wrestling match Jan. 21.

Brandon Grogan (106) and Luke Sirianni (113) each posted decision victories. After Cole Kroptavich (120) earned a forfeit to give Abington Heights a lead, Sam Stevens picked up a pin at 126 pounds and Ty Wilmot closed out the match with a technical fall at 132.

Also winning for the Comets were: Hutch Lynott (138) and James Brown (152).

Boys swimming

Kevin Guditus had two wins and was part of two winning relays to lead Abington Heights to a 133-34 win over West Scranton in a Lackawanna League meet. Charlie Puksta had two individual wins and a relay win for the Comets and Steven Dong and Jarred Ocwieja each had an individual win and two relay wins.

Girls swimming

Elizabeth Keisling and Abby Brock each had two individual wins and a relay win to lead Abington Heights to a 102-67 victory over West Scranton in a Lackawanna League meet.