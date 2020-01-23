Harry Johnson’s jumper banked off the backboard and through the net as time expired, giving Abington Heights a 51-49 win over Scranton Prep on Jan. 16.
“It was a great feeling,” said Johnson, who capped a 12-point night that also included eight rebounds and three assists by being mobbed by teammates. “That’s the stuff you dream about as a kid, hitting the game-winner. You watch the older guys when you were a kid, JC Show and Jackson Danzig, all those kids play and you just can’t wait for your day to go out there and for that to be you.
“To hit that shot was just amazing. It was a dream come true and I wouldn’t trade it for anything, right now.”
Abington Heights also got a contribution inside to complement Johnson.
Mike Malone, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior who is in his third season as a starter and is a football commit to William & Mary, overpowered Scranton Prep with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“I just do my part,” Malone said. “I am not the leading scorer on the team. I get rebounds and I box out.
“Being physical is my strength and that carries over from football.”
Comets 33, Wallenpaupack 32
Mike Malone’s layup with 2.3 seconds remaining gave Abington Heights a 33-32 win over Wallenpaupack in a Lackawanna League Division I-II crossover boys basketball game.
Corey Perkins led the Comets with 13 points while Malone finished with seven.
Comets 42
Western Wayne 39
Kyle Nealon scored 13 points to lead Abington Heights in a Division I-II crossover. Perkins had nine points and five assists and Johnson had 10 rebounds.
Girls basketball
Rachel McDonald hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points to lead Abington Heights over West Scranton, 51-47. Clair Marion had 15 points for the Lady Comets.
Wrestling
Abington Heights fell to West Scranton, 46-25, in a Lackawanna League Division I wrestling match.
Abington Heights got wins from Hutch Lynott (138), Sal Schiavone (145), James Brown (152), Cade Kroptavich (182) and Brandon Grogan (106).