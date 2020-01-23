Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington’s Erin Albright scores against Scranton Prep in the first half at Abington Heights on Wednesday, Jan. 15. JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington’s Harry Johnson in congratulated by teammate Kyle Nealon, 23, after scoring in the final seconds of the game to win 51-49 over Scranton Prep at Scranton Prep on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Harry Johnson’s jumper banked off the backboard and through the net as time expired, giving Abington Heights a 51-49 win over Scranton Prep on Jan. 16.

“It was a great feeling,” said Johnson, who capped a 12-point night that also included eight rebounds and three assists by being mobbed by teammates. “That’s the stuff you dream about as a kid, hitting the game-winner. You watch the older guys when you were a kid, JC Show and Jackson Danzig, all those kids play and you just can’t wait for your day to go out there and for that to be you.

“To hit that shot was just amazing. It was a dream come true and I wouldn’t trade it for anything, right now.”

Abington Heights also got a contribution inside to complement Johnson.

Mike Malone, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior who is in his third season as a starter and is a football commit to William & Mary, overpowered Scranton Prep with 11 points and eight rebounds.

“I just do my part,” Malone said. “I am not the leading scorer on the team. I get rebounds and I box out.

“Being physical is my strength and that carries over from football.”

Comets 33, Wallenpaupack 32

Mike Malone’s layup with 2.3 seconds remaining gave Abington Heights a 33-32 win over Wallenpaupack in a Lackawanna League Division I-II crossover boys basketball game.

Corey Perkins led the Comets with 13 points while Malone finished with seven.

Comets 42

Western Wayne 39

Kyle Nealon scored 13 points to lead Abington Heights in a Division I-II crossover. Perkins had nine points and five assists and Johnson had 10 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Rachel McDonald hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points to lead Abington Heights over West Scranton, 51-47. Clair Marion had 15 points for the Lady Comets.

Wrestling

Abington Heights fell to West Scranton, 46-25, in a Lackawanna League Division I wrestling match.

Abington Heights got wins from Hutch Lynott (138), Sal Schiavone (145), James Brown (152), Cade Kroptavich (182) and Brandon Grogan (106).