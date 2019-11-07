On paper, it may appear as if the Abington Heights girls had a bad day at the PIAA Cross Country Championships at Hershey last Saturday.

The Lady Comets were 17th in the Class 3A standings with 359 points.

However, coach Mike Ludka couldn’t have been happier.

“We set some goals and accomplished them,” Ludka said. “Seventeenth in the state is nothing to be ashamed or mad about. It was our best performance on this course in as long as I can remember. We set some (personal records) on what is a slow, hard course. As a coach, I’m thrilled.”

Abby Marion agreed. After finishes of 195th as a freshman (22:15) and 160th as a sophomore (21:51), the junior placed 94th in 20:19.

“It doesn’t look awesome because of the field we’re in,” Marion said. “But individually and as a team we did very well compared to past years.

Our times were very similar to districts, which is funny because this course is a ton harder. It shows the effort was definitely there today.”

Moon’s Mia Cochran won the 3A girls race in 17:53.

Other Lady Comets finishers: Gigi Sabatini (119th, 20:32), Maia Arcangelo (120th, 20:34), Allison Dammer (159th, 21:07) Kristen Lipkus (206th, 22:22), Catherine Healey (218th, 23:01) and Ellie Saunders (223rd, 23:57).

In the boys’ Class 2A race, Abington Heights sophomore Gavin Ross finished 80th in 17:38. General McLane’s Dylan Throop won in 15:57.

PIAA tennis

Abington Heights sophomore Bella Peters lost in her first-round match in the state Class 3A singles tournament.

Penn Manor freshman Catherine Rabatin, the District 3 champion, beat Peters in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Peters ends her second varsity season with a career record of 44-3.

“Honestly, I played very well,” Peters said. “My opponent was super solid. I am not upset with how I played at all, sometimes it’s just how it works out with the luck of the draw. Overall, probably my serving could have been better, but baseline-to-baseline it was a pretty even match.”

Staff writers SCOTT WALSH and JOBY FAWCETT contributed to this report.