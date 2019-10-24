Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Clare Della Valle and Lauren Koczwara came up short in a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), loss to Williamsport’s Mia Shuler and Kalindi Maggs in the championship final of the girls tennis doubles District 2-4 Class 3A subregional at the Wyoming Valley Tennis Club.

“It was an amazing experience,” Koczwara said. “Clare and I totally pushed ourselves to the limits. We made sure we went after every ball. We had our serves on point. We played super well, but it just didn’t work out the way we wanted.”

Della Valle-Koczwara helped Abington Heights claim the District 2 Class 3A team championship two weeks ago. They played in the first round of the PIAA Tournament on Tuesday, but this edition went to press before the match.

Despite the loss, it was a rewarding tournament for Della Valley-Koczwara. The team rolled into the championship final with a straight-sets win over Wyoming Valley West’s Anabel Gifoli-Sara Hoskins, 6-1, 6-3.

Girls soccer

Morghan Stiles scored in the second half to give Abington Heights a 1-0 win over Scranton Prep on Oct. 17 in the Lackawanna League Division I girls soccer championship.

On Oct. 15, Riley Mulherin and Stiles each scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Comets over Honesdale, 4-0.

Cross country

Abington Heights girls completed an undefeated regular season (22-0) by defeating Scranton Prep and Holy Cross to capture the Lackawanna League championship. The Lady Comets were led by Abby Marion, who finished first in 20:38 and Maia Archangelo, who was second in 20:39.

Girls volleyball

Kayla Clark had 18 serving points, Adele Hollander had 17 kills and 19 digs, and Tawni Coronel had 22 digs and 10 serving points in the Lady Comets’ 3-2 win over Mountain View.

At Forest City, Hollander had 13 kills and 10 digs, Gianna Toth had 34 assists and Kayla Locker had five kills and 12 points for the Lady Comets.