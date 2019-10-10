ROARING BROOK TWP. — It didn’t seem possible Sept. 30.

That’s when Dallas had the top two golfers in the District 2 Class 3A individual championships at Fox Hill Country Club, and Abington Heights was more than a dozen shots off the four best scores posted by Mountaineers golfers.

But the drastic change in the weather, and the insistence by head coach Frank Summa that the Comets come out and practice in Thursday’s rain and wind, paid huge dividends.

Sophomores James Flickinger and Michael Marion led Abington Heights to a 316-323 win over Dallas in the Oct. 4 team championship match at Elmhurst Country Club, played in whipping winds with wind chills registering just above 40 degrees.

Flickinger shot 74 and Marion had an 80 for Abington Heights.

The format counted the low four of five scores. The Comets advance to subregional match today at Eagles Mere Country Club.

“It’s quite the upset,” Marion said. “We had some confidence coming into today. We’ve played this course a few times throughout the year. We had to finish on a high note.

“Dallas had a great showing at districts. So, they were coming off a good note.”

Both James Flickinger and Daniel Flickinger, who contributed another 80, were solid, and in large part, because they practiced in the foul conditions Thursday.

It was a breakthrough round for James Flickinger, whose self-imposed pressure sometimes stood in his own path.

“There’s a lot of weight that was taken off my shoulders today,” James said. “Knowing we had to throw up a really solid number to beat Dallas, I’m just happy we threw up that number.

“A lot of that pressure is gone now. We took that nervousness and turned it into something else. We worked our butts off and all the work we put in as a group paid off in the long run.”

The win avenged two straight losses to Dallas in the district title match.

On Oct. 2, the Comets defeated Wallenpaupack to win their third straight Class 3A title and finish off their third straight undefeated regular season. Marion shot 75 with three birdies and Brown shot 76 with one birdie.

DISTRICT 2 GOLF

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

At Elmhurst C.C., par 72

(Play 5, count 4)

Class 3A

Abington Heights (316): James Flickinger 74, Dan Flickinger 80, Mike Marion

80, Will Brown 82, Bryce Florey 83

Dallas (323): Logan Paczewski 74, Freddie Lombardo 81, Brett Ostrowski 84,

Matt Dolan 84, Cooper Kelley 84

Records: AH 16-0, DAL 11-1

Girls volleyball

Adele Hollander had six kills, 17 digs and seven points, Brooke Sorenson had eight points and 14 digs, and Gianna Toth had 17 assists as Abington Heights fell to Western Wayne, 3-0, on Sept. 30.

Field hockey

Shaelyn Kobrynich had two goals, but Abington Heights fell to Lake-Lehman, 5-3, on Sept. 30 in a Wyoming Valley Conference match Monday.

Girls soccer

Riley Mulherin scored her second goal of the game on an assist from Kayla Przekop in the 78th minute as Abington Heights forced a 3-3 tie with Scranton Prep in a Lackawanna League Division I girls soccer match Oct. 1.

Anna Marchetta assisted Mulherin’s first goal in the sixth minute. Maddy Hoinowski scored on an assist from Morghan Stiles in the 18th minute for the Lady Comets other goal.