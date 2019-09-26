Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Riley Mulherin scored two goals, including the 50th of her career, and also had two assists to lead Abington Heights over North Pocono, 7-0, in a Lackawanna League girls soccer match Sept. 16.

Bryn Stiles scored two goals and Maddy Hoinowkski and Lauren Lefchak added goals for the Lady Comets.

On Sept. 18, Morghan Stiles and Bryn Stiles each scored a goal to lead Abington Heights to a 2-0 win over Valley View in a battle of unbeatens.

Boys soccer

Christian Ragnacci and Shervin Mohktari scored for Abington Heights in a 6-2 defeat to Honesdale in a Lackawanna League boys soccer match Sept. 21.

On Sept. 17, Aidan Crum and Gray-Paul Bossi scored in the second half to lift Abington Heights over North Pocono, 2-0.

Field hockey

Shaelyn Kobrynich scored the game-winner in overtime as Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 2-1, in a Wyoming Valley Conference game on Sept. 17. Claudia Kozar scored on an assist from Meghan VanWert to tie the game in the second half.

On Sept. 19, Kobrynich scored the Lady Comets’ lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Crestwood.

Golf

On Sept. 16, on the front nine at Lords Valley Country Club, Will Brown had two birdies and partner Bryce Florey had one birdie to post three points in the first group in Abington Heights’ 9-0 win over Delaware Valley.

At Glen Oak’s front nine, Will Brown was low for the Comets with an even-par 36, which included two birdies, in a 6½-2½ win over Valley View. James Flickinger helped Abington Heights with two birdies.

Girls tennis

On Sept. 16, Bella Peters, Clare Della Valle and Lauren Koczwara won their singles matches in straight sets to lead Abington Heights to a 4-1 win over Wallenpaupack.

Girls volleyball

On Sept. 16, Kylie Augis had 10 aces and 23 points and Sophia Foster had six kills to lead Abington Heights over Montrose, 3-0.

Gianna Toth had 17 assists and eight points for the Lady Comets.