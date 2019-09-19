Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Liz Franchetti competes in the predistrict qualifier Sept. 11 at Scranton Municipal Golf Course.

MOUNT COBB — Abington Heights’ Liz Franchetti overcame a triple-bogey early in her round, rebounding to shoot the lowest competitive score of her career and meet the qualifying standard for the District 2 individual championships Sept. 30 at Fox Hill Country Club.

The sophomore shot 85 to be medalist in Class 3A on Sept. 4 at the pre-district golf tournament at Scranton Muni.

Franchetti was solid off tee, including a booming shot off No. 16, her best of the day.

“It’s my low round overall, and it’s an amazing feeling because I’ve never played this well in any round I’ve ever played,’ Franchetti said. “I’ve been working a lot with my driver and hitting it straighter. Having my drives in play was a great help today.”

It wasn’t the only part of Franchetti’s game that was fine tuned.

“My chipping was on,” Franchetti said. “I was leaving most of my chips 4 or 5 feet from the hole, leaving me with a one- or two-putt.

“The speed of my putting has been pretty rough the past two days. This morning I got here early and spent probably 20 minutes on the putting green to get the speed down.”

That proved invaluable when she followed a disastrous third hole — she drove under a tree en route to a triple-bogey 7 — with a routine par.

“I didn’t have a great hole on No. 3 and then I went out and parred No. 4,” Franchetti said. “That helped me get my mind back into it.”

Volleyball

Tawni Coronel had 18 digs and nine points and Adele Hollander had 11 points, 12 digs and seven kills to lead Abington Heights to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 win over Dunmore on Sept. 12 in a Lackawanna League match. Gianna Toth had 18 assists and six points for the Lady Comets.

On Sept. 10, Adele Hollander had eight kills and eight points and Kayla Locker had 10 points as Abington Heights defeated Elk Lake, 25-9, 25-9, 25-12.

Boys golf

On the front nine at Glen Oak Country Club, Will Brown, Dan Flickinger and Grant Hamilton each won two points to lead the Comets over Honesdale, 6 1/2- 21/2 in a Lackawanna League Division I match Sept. 13.

On Sept. 10, Hamilton had two birdies at Glen Oak to lead Abington Heights to a 7½-1½ win over Wallenpaupack.

Tennis

Abington Heights received wins from Bella Peters, who remained unbeaten in her career in league matches at No. 1 singles, and the doubles team of Rina Hanumali-Julia Brown, but lost to Scranton Prep, 3-2, on Sept. 9 in a matchup of traditional powers in girls Lackawanna League tennis.

Bella Peters and Clare Della Valle did not lose a game in winning their singles matches as Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 5-0, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 13.

Field hockey

On Sept. 10, Meghan VanWert scored two goals to lead the Lady Comets over Delaware Valley, 3-2, in a Lackawanna League Division I match.

Soccer

Riley Mulherin scored all three goals as Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 3-1, on Sept. 11. Mulherin opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and added scores in the 30th and 59th minute.