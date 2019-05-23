S. ABINGTON TWP. — Sam Weis came through in the clutch before to help preserve Abington Heights’ unbeaten season and a Lackawanna League championship.

This time, in his last team match, he secured a District 2 championship that maintained the Comets’ long-running dynasty.

Playing a tight, back-and-forth, match at No. 3 singles against Scranton’s Mit Patel, Weis earned the Comets’ match-clinching win in a 4-1 victory in the District 2 Class 3A final May 14 at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center.

Abington Heights (17-1) won its seventh straight team title.

“I was really happy having given my full effort because this was one of my toughest matches of the year,” said Weis, who also helped the Comets defeat Valley View and Scranton Prep, clinching both of those victories in the regular season.

“I went in there and played my best and it all worked out for me and the team.”

In his match against Mit Patel, Weis earned a 6-4 win in the first set, then staved off a comeback in the second, eventually turning back his opponent by breaking a serve and then putting the match away with a series of smashing serves of his own for another 6-4 win.

Abington Heights seized a quick 2-0 lead overall and put Weis in position to clinch the title.

Rory Harris topped Scranton’s Camus Howie, 6-1, 6-3.

“Scranton is a very difficult team to play, because they know how to make shots,” Harris said. “This means a lot to us, because last year, we weren’t able to win the league, but we won districts. This year, we won the league and also districts, so it feels good to have both titles, again.”

The No. 1 double teams for Abington Heights, Adam Vale-Jake Rosenstein, posted a win over Pujan Patel-Tirth Patel, 6-4, 6-4.

Abington Heights earned a final win at No. 2 doubles. Charlie Puksta-Nadav Griver defeated Maulin Patel-Sneh Desai, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8 for the fourth team point.

Volleyball

James McGrail had 20 kills and nine digs as Abington Heights rallied for a 3-2 win over Blue Ridge in a District 1-2-11 Class 2A subregional boys volleyball quarterfinal match May 15.

Matt Pacyna had 28 assists and five kills for the Comets, who dropped the first two sets but then won three straight to advance to the semifinals. Nate Steenback added 22 assists and eight kills for the winners.

Baseball

Joey Barcia had a two-run triple as part of a five-run fifth inning to lead Abington Heights to a 9-7 win over Valley View on May 17 in the Lackawanna League Division I championship game at the University of Scranton’s Volpe Field.

John Deibert and Connor Newman each singled and scored two runs for the Comets.

Softball

At Connell Park, Catherine Anne Kupinski had a double and a home run and three RBIs to lead Abington Heights to a Division I win over Scranton Prep, 8-0.

Caroline Kelly also had a double and a homer for the Lady Comets and Mara Hamm threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts.

Girls lacrosse

Morghan Styles and Brenna Tates each scored two goals as Abington Heights fell to Scranton Prep, 10-5, in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal match.