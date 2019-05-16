SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — John Deibert hit a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning May 9, enabling Abington Heights to snatch a 4-3 victory from Delaware Valley in a Lackawanna League high school baseball game.

“I ended up down, 0-2, (in the count). I was just hoping to put one in the gap,” Deibert, a sophomore, said. “I ended up putting a nice swing on it.

“I thought it was going to hit the fence because I’ve never done that before. When it went over, I was like, ‘Wow!’ It was surprising.”

Delaware Valley, led, 1-0 in the third inning.

Abington Heights tied it in the fifth. Deibert led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Jake Petty.

Delaware Valley went back ahead, 3-1, in the sixth inning.

But the resilient Comets came right back.

James Myers started the comeback with a two-out double inside the third-base line. Conor Newman then drew a walk, setting up Deibert’s heroics.

“We keep talking about moving on from certain plays,” Abington Heights coach Bill Zalewski said. “We had an error, but we tried to keep our heads up and move on from there. Obviously, they did that today.

“That was a clutch hit by John. Especially at such a young age, to be such a polished hitter. That was really big.”

Boys tennis

For Rory Harris, reaching the Class 3A final helped sooth a frustrating end of his season where he helped lead Abington Heights to the Lackawanna League title. A nagging shoulder injury had him on the sidelines and eager to play in the district tournament.

Although he lost to Delaware Valley’s Tomas Reese, the top seed, in the championship match, 6-0, 6-0, he advanced to the semifinals with a pair of wins in straight sets May 8, and he beat Williamsport’s Kyle Shuler, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

“It was great to be here,” Harris said. “I had tough matches to get here and honestly, my shoulder felt great. I was able to utilize my serve and that helped me to get to the final, but there, Tomas is just a really great player.” Boys lacrosse

Dante DeRiggi recorded a hat trick for Abington Heights, which fell, 12-4 to Delaware Valley in a Wyoming Valley Conference match.

Boys volleyball

Kyle Kronick had seven kills and Matt Pacyna had 20 assists to lead Abington Heights to a 3-0 win over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna League match. Chance VanSickle had 13 digs for the Comets.

Abington Heights 3

Mountain View 0

At Abington Heights, Pacyna had 13 assists and James McGrail had nine kills and the Comets clinched a spot in the District 1-2-11 Class 2A playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Softball

Abington Heights 7

Delaware Valley 0

At Abington Heights, the bottom of the order did much of the damage as Caroline Kelly went 3 for 3 with a pair of runs, Shaelyn Kobrynich doubled, singled and drove in two, and Ava Leach singled in two, as Abington Heights defeated Delaware Valley, 7-0, in a Lackawanna League game.

Catherine Anne Kupinski doubled home a pair in the Division I-II crossover.

Mara Hamm allowed only a bunt single and whiffed eight.

Girls lacrosse

Brennan Tates had four goals as Abington Heights lost to Lake-Lehman, 18-5, in a Wyoming Valley Conference match.