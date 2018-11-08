PHOTO SUBMITTED BY AHSD The 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program recognized Abington Heights High School seniors Katerina Williams and Ryan Siebecker. Williams was selected as one of the 16,000 semifinalists nationwide and will compete for the National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2020. Siebecker will receive a Letter of Commendation in recognition of his outstanding academic promise and may be a candidate for special scholarships provided by corporate and business sponsors. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition for recognition and college undergraduate scholarships that begin in 1955. More than 1.6 million students entered the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Pictured with Williams and Siebecker are Principal Andrew Snyder and Assistant Principal LeeAnn Theony.