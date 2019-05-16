PHOTO COURTESY OF AARON PUTTCAMP PHOTOGRAPHY Zack Rundell, 18, battles through mud to win the Mooch Madness Category 1 Men's Mountain Bike race in Stanhope, New Jersey. Rundell led the two-hour race from the start and finished 22 seconds ahead of the next rider. Rundell is a senior at Abington Heights High School and races for Burner Fitness.