SUBMITTED PHOTO Zack Rundell, 18, of South Abington Township, crosses the finish line in first place, winning the Category 1 Men’s Mountain Bike race ‘On the Rocks at French Creek’ in Elverson. The 24-mile course had three eight-mile laps over some of the most challenging terrain in the Mid-Atlantic Super Series. Rundell was trailing the leader by three minutes after the second lap but was able to pick up his pace on the last lap, pass the leader and win by 40 seconds. Rundell is a senior at Abington Heights High School.