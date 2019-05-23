Article Tools Font size – + Share This

NEWTON TWP. — The Abington Heights Middle School Tech Crew recently received donations from two organizations: a new lighting control board courtesy of the Abington Heights Educational Improvement Organization (AEIO) and four new headsets and four walkie talkies courtesy of The Abington Heights Middle School PTA.

The new lighting control board is computerized and goes with the lighting that the AEIO provided three years ago.

AEIO is a state-approved Educational Improvement Organization (EIO) and a non-profit organization. It exists to gather community support and resources to help supplement and enhance the educational environment and programs within the Abington Heights Schools District. AEIO helps fund programs and initiatives that support the specialized needs and interests and talents of students at all grade levels.

AEIO programs are designed to challenge Abington Heights students in a wide array of topics within the arts and sciences and traditionally fall outside the regular school curriculum.

The new walkie talkies from the PTA allow the students to communicate with each other during performances without disturbing the audience.

The Abington Heights Middle School PTA supports approximately 1,200 students in fifth through eighth grades. Its mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.