Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 0000:00:00 00:00:00

Abington Heights Middle School students of the month for May, from left, first row: Brady Kareha, Hunter Kresge, October Heffron and Emily McDonald. Second row: Ethan Opeil, Brandon Lezinski, Cooper Papp, Brandon Gardner, Kaylin Wilbur and Margaret Armstrong.

Abington Heights Middle School students of the month for May, from left, first row: Brady Kareha, Hunter Kresge, October Heffron and Emily McDonald. Second row: Ethan Opeil, Brandon Lezinski, Cooper Papp, Brandon Gardner, Kaylin Wilbur and Margaret Armstrong.