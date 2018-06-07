Article Tools
Abington Heights Middle School students of the month for May, from left, first row: Brady Kareha, Hunter Kresge, October Heffron and Emily McDonald. Second row: Ethan Opeil, Brandon Lezinski, Cooper Papp, Brandon Gardner, Kaylin Wilbur and Margaret Armstrong.
