PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE GATHERING PLACE Haley Cosner delivers children's books to the Friendship House.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Haley Cosner, a junior at Abington Heights, is grateful to all who donated books for her Remembering Zachary Project.

This spring, she used The Gathering Place as a location for books to be dropped off. She then brought these donations to Friendship House and the Gino Merli Veterans Center. Her goal for 2018 was to get 100 books, as she had done in the last four years.

The generosity of area residents went far past that – Haley collected close to 2,000 books this year.

The Remembering Zachary Project honors the memory of a young boy who was abused and killed when he was 15 months old.

Each book is stamped with Zachary’s handprint, a heart and “In Memory of Zachary” inside the front cover.

Haley believes in the power of books.

“I think every kid deserves to read, whether he can afford to or not,” she said.

Her donation of 1,000 children and young adult books to Friendship House included one of her favorites, a series about Froggy, a character she remembers from her childhood.

At the Gino Merli Veterans Center, she knew the books would be used. Three veterans helped carry the boxes in. Even before the boxes were put on the shelves, residents were sorting through them and deciding which to read first.

Haley plans to run a book donation again next year. It took almost two weeks to sort, stamp and deliver the books, but she feels it is worth the effort, especially when others are so generous in their contributions.