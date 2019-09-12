Volleyball

Adele Hollander had 12 aces and had 27 service points, Sophia Foster had five kills and Gianna Toth had 16 assists as Abington Heights swept three games over Susquehanna on Sept. 3 in a Lackawanna League match

On Sept. 5, Hollander had eight digs, Toth had 10 assists and Brooke Sorenson had five points, but the Lady Comets fell to Western Wayne, 3-0.

Boys soccer

Gray Paul Bossi had a goal and an assist to lead Abington Heights over Wallenpaupack, 2-1, in a Lackawanna League match Sept. 5. Justin Williams had seven saves for the Comets.

Girls soccer

Morghan Stiles had a hat trick and Riley Mulherin had two goals as the Lady Comets defeated Scranton, 6-1, on Sept. 4.

On Sept. 6 against Wallenpaupack, Riley Mulherin scored five goals and had one assist to lead the Lady Comets to an 8-0 win. Stiles added a goal and two assists, while Kayla Przekop chipped in two goals.

Golf

Abington Heights defeated Wallenpaupack, 5½-3½, at Woodloch Springs front nine on Sept. 4 in a Lackawanna League Division I match.

Dan Flickinger and Grant Hamilton secured the win with 2½ points in the last group. Will Brown and James Flickinger also had invidiual wins as the Comets stayed unbeaten.

On the front nine at Glen Oak Country Club on Sept. 3, James Flickinger shot 1-under 35 with a birdie and Will Brown shot 36 with two birdies to lead Abington Heights.

At Glen Oak front nine on Sept. 6, Flickinger had three birdies and shot even-par 36, and Luke Morgan added a birdie on No. 5 hole in Abington Heights’ 9-0 win over West Scranton.

Tennis

On Sept. 3 and Sept. 5, Bella Peters, Clare Della Valle and Lauren Koczwara won their singles matches in straight sets to lead the Lady Comets over Mid Valley, 5-0, and Valley View, 4-1, respectively.