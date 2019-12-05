Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO Abington Heights High School’s Class of 1969 celebrated its 50th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Glen Oak Country Club. From left, first row: Karl Vauter, Craig Stoll, Nancie Connolly, Denise Girello Reinhart, Bonnie Buist Schuster, Pamela Banfield McDonald, Pamela Wech Fulmer, Marc Morris, Patrick McGowan, Edward Bugno and Peter Stark. Second row: Michael Rohulick, George Gruber (class treasurer), Patty Saville Walck, Carol Pierce-McManamon (class secretary), Harold Ware, David Bryden and Daniel Richardson. Third row: Jack McAllister, Cheryl Wertz Tierney, Pearl Zuchlewsky, Theodore Van Nort, Francis Pierce-McManamon, Wayne Ayers, Selma Gardner, Gwen Freeman and Gary Faraday. Fourth row: Britain Roth (class president), Melissa Loeb Ludium, Nancy Selige Siegel, Nancy Russell Smith and Robert Smith. Fifth row: Dale Muchler, Representative Frank Dermody, Cynthia Morgan Singer, Doreen Yankowski Reilly, Ronald Addis, Mary Lou Jaditz Heron and Sarah Griffeth Couture. Sixth row: Douglas LaCoe, William Tierney, Barry Hice, James Nicholas, Bonnie Wesolowski Sherman, Richard Zentz, Judy Pasternak, Donna LaCoe Wilmot, Michael Lucas, Kenneth Heron (class vice-president), Curtis LaCoe, William Taylor and Dennis Wilhite.
