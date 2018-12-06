Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED ARTWORK Lily Mao, an Abington Heights grad and former Waverly Township resident will hold an album release party Sunday, Dec. 9 at Ale Mary's in Scranton.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter and Abington Heights graduate Lily Mao will host an album release party in Scranton, to celebrate her debut album “Run to Madness.” The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the private event space at Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender, 126 Franklin Ave.

Featuring a live performance by Lily Mao, formerly of Waverly Township, the free event will include appetizers and a cash bar. A portion of the proceeds from all album sales at the event will be donated to the Lauren Reidinger Cancer Fund. Donations will also be accepted at the door and gift baskets will be raffled off in support of the cause.

The 11-track album, described as “bluesy surf rock with Patti Smith-esque lyrics,” was recorded at Aloft Studios in Denver, Colorado, with Mao writing and singing vocals and playing rhythm guitar. It features siblings Madi Spillman on second guitar, Ian Spillman on drums and Jason Spillman on bass.

The design team at Scranton-based digital marketing agency Posture Interactive created the LilyMaoMusic.com website as well as album design and social media branding.

Sunday’s event will also serve as a premiere for Lily Mao’s just-released music video for her single, Sour Grapes, produced by New York City cinematographers Halsey Pierce and Tommy Riggio.

“It’s been an amazing musical journey so far and I’m so lucky to be able to do what I love,” Mao explained in a news release. “I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into writing the music and recording this album. But so have my amazing friends and family members who have provided their unyielding support in helping me create it.”

The first time Lily Mao picked up her first guitar at the age of ten, she was hooked. Since then, the vibrant singer and songwriter has performed in a wide array of festivals, open mics, bars and clubs throughout her native Northeast Pennsylvania. In the summer of 2018, she relocated to the Bushwick section of Brooklyn to further her dream of becoming a recording artist.

Busking in the streets of New York by day, she spends her nights writing and rehearsing with her newly formed band, appropriately named Lily Mao. Her dreams of recording a collection of her original music has since become a reality with the release of “Run to Madness,” available on major streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play.

Additional videos of Mao’s singles, “Madness” and “Omaha,” have been produced by filmmaker Bernadette Cuvalo.

For more information or to purchase the album online, visit LilyMaoMusic.com.

