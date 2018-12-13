SCRANTON — Abington Heights graduate Lily Maopolski (Lily Mao), now a Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, celebrated the release of her debut album “Run to Madness” with a party Sunday afternoon at Ale Mary’s at the Bittenbender.

The free event featured a performance by the former Waverly Township resident, appetizers, a cash bar and basket raffle benefitting the Lauren Reidinger Cancer Fund. A portion of the proceeds from the afternoon’s album sales also benefit the cause.

For more information about the artist, visit

LilyMaoMusic.com or follow her on social media via the following accounts.

Facebook: facebook.com/lilymaomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/l_mao

Twitter: twitter.com/LilyMao4

