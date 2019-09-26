Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Will Brown chips onto the green at the District 2 predistrict qualifying tournament at Elmhurst Country Club in Roaring Brook Twp. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Will Brown watches his tee shot at the District 2 predistrict qualifying tournament at Elmhurst Country Club in Roaring Brook Twp. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

He and his coach have different opinions on what makes up a strong start.

Golf coach Frank Summa is perfectly satisfied with what Will Brown has done for Abington Heights in the leadoff position.

For his part, the Comets senior and returning East Regional qualifier would like to see better play in his first few holes.

But what Brown has helped Summa and the Comets accomplish over the past three seasons is nothing shy of extraordinary as they will look for a third straight Lackawanna League Division I title starting this week, and a third straight 16-0 season.

“He’s a huge part of that,” Summa said. “He started as a freshman and he’s still a starter after four years. His experience under his belt helps the younger players — and I do have younger players — to accomplish what we’re looking for, for the end-of-the-year goal that we have.”

That goal would be more than just a Lackawanna League title. Although they would be underdogs, the Comets have their eyes on a rematch with highly touted Dallas from last year’s championship match.

“We’ve got to get over the hump, and we all know that Dallas has one heckuva team,” Summa said. “Hopefully we get by our local league first and hopefully if we happen to advance to Dallas, this will be our year to take it back to Lackawanna County.”

A large part of the teams’ success centers around Brown, who has followed Troy Kelleher as the look-to guy in the Comets lineup.

“Since day one, I called him Will the Thrill, and it’s not because of his voice,” Summa said. “It’s because of how he plays. Give him a wedge from 100 yards in and he is deadly.

“He definitely provides leadership because he’s been in the starting position. That was it from what we started, what we decided from the past. We’re not starting off strong and we need that first point on the board. He’s like a Troy. Do what you have to do. Get that point under the belt and usually stuff after that follows.”

While Brown hasn’t lost this year, he still feels like he can do more. The senior points to his double-bogey start in last week’s District 2 qualifying tournament as an area of weakness..

“I would love to start off better,” Brown said. “I never start well.”

But he’s also resilient. He recovered from a 3-over start through three holes to finish just 4 over, shooting 76, the second-best score of 110 players at Elmhurst Country Club.

“I just kept going, kept looking forward to trying to make pars and I ended up pretty good,” Brown said.

He was a surprise qualifier for the Class 3A East Regional a year ago, and thinks he’s added to his repertoire this season.

“I’m definitely driving the ball a lot better,” Brown said. “I started hitting it a lot farther, too, this year. It really helped.

“I still have to work on putting. It’s pretty bad.”

His own harshest critic, Brown is hoping to make another trip to the regional level. Individual district play Sept. 30 at Fox Hill Country Club will determine that.

But it’s already been a very successful year.

“We got our 50th win in a row a couple weeks ago,” Brown said. “I didn’t even know until (Summa) said it.

“It means so much. Coach Summa is so good. We’re a good team, and we play well. I’m happy with it.”

Contact the writer: mmyers@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter