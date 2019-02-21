Article Tools Font size – + Share This



S. ABINGTON TWP. — An Abington Heights girls pre-season softball clinic will be held Sunday, Feb. 24 at Abington Heights High School. (Participants should enter through the back door by the main gym.)

The schedule is as follows.

■ 5-8 year olds: 1-3:30 p.m. Cost: $35.

■ 9- 12 year olds: 1-3:30 p.m. Cost: $35.

■ 8 years and older: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Cost: $10. (Pitching or catching – choose either. Pitchers should bring another player or a parent to catch for them.)

Pre-registration is appreciated but not required. For more info, email Karen Fiorillo at rraamom4@gmail.com.

Parents and coaches are welcome and encouraged to attend and observe to get instruction/tips/ideas from the Abington Heights softball coaches. The clinic is run by the AH softball coaches and team members. All proceeds benefit the AH girls school softball teams.