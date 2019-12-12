It’s a rarity, to be sure.

As Deanna Klingman starts her fifth season as head coach of the Abington Heights girls basketball program, the Lady Comets return every member of their starting lineup from a team than won 20 games and the school’s fourth straight District 2 championship.

Goals for this season go well beyond the 22-game regular season schedule.

“We never really had to rebuild this year,” senior post player Erin Albright said. “It’s more we’re adding on to what we already had and the chemistry that is already there.

“Having the same starting five because we played with each other all of last season, all through the summer, we’re going to be even stronger this year.”

The Lady Comets dove into the deep end of the pool on opening night, falling, 39-20, to a St. Basil’s Academy team that lost just one game a year ago, that to Dunmore in the second round of the state Class 3A tournament.

“We’re opening up like we’re playing in the state tournament already,” Klingman said. “It’s a great barometer to see where we’re at and what we need to improve on.”

It’s also an indicator that her team has aspirations that go beyond the district playoffs.

“Definitely to get further than last year,” said junior Clair Marion. “It was kind of an upset getting out in the first round of states.

“I think everybody is getting better. I think it’s easier to work as a team. We’re definitely going to be better and hopefully we get further than last year.”

The advantage the Lady Comets have is that seniors Maria Tully and Albright, juniors Marion and Rachel McDonald, and sophomore Anna Scoblick are starting for a second straight year, and the depth that players like Allison Dammer, Lauren Lombardo, Allison Murray and Sadie Henzes provide gives Klingman something she didn’t have before — meaningful depth.

“I’m really looking forward to not only our starting five, but we have complementary players coming off the bench this year, some players who have really improved and are going to be in the rotation,” Klingman said.

That will allow the squad to play uptempo without worrying about wearing down late in games.

“It’s going to be a good year because we can give kids some rest,” Klingman said. “In the past, we weren’t able to do that. I don’t think anybody is going to play four quarters. We’ll have people staying fresh, keeping their legs going to the fourth quarter.”

And with rebounders like Albright, Scoblick and Murray inside and the 5-foot-10 Marion from her guard position, the Lady Comets seem to have the pieces in place to do what they want.

“I think for us, we worked very hard in the offseason in terms of the number of kids we had playing AAU, open gym, summer leagues,” Klingman said. “This fall we put a lot of time in. A lot of our players are two- and three-sport athletes, but they put a lot of time into improving their skill.”

Especially Marion, a talented driver who had trouble at times finishing at the rim. She’s worked on that, her outside shot and her defense, all of which should benefit her and her teammates.

“Of course we’d like to win the district title again,” Albright said. “But I’d like to get past that first game of states because that game last year didn’t really reflect who we are. I think it was a bad way to end the season. This year, I want to end on a good note.”

