Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR THE ABINGTON SUBURBAN Sofia Capozzi, a ninth grade student at Abington Heights High School, created The Dress Request, a formal wear upscale resale consignment pop-up shop/boutique. The young entrepreneur plans to pursue a fashion design minor in college. TERI LYON / FOR THE ABINGTON SUBURBAN Abington Heights High School student Sofia Capozzi, models some of the formalware from her shop, The Dress Request.

Being the mother of three daughters, the youngest who just went to her senior prom, I have always had a love-hate relationship with prom dress shopping. I loved seeing my girls try on the dresses of their dreams. I hated seeing the price tags, many that I thought would be more appropriate for a wedding dress.

Sofia Capozzi, a freshman at Abington Heights High School, agrees.

That’s why she created The Dress Request, a local formalwear upscale resale consignment pop-up shop/boutique, which she described as place where girls can “shop sensibly and still look chic.”

Sofia said her shop “features an array of formal gowns and dresses that are current with today’s trends, while giving their original owners an opportunity to recover some of the expenses spent during their special event.”

The Dress Request’s first Dress Drop-off Pop-up Event will take place Thursday, July 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the CRB Room at the Waverly Community House. Gently used Homecoming, semi-formal and formal dresses will be accepted, to be sold in September. Prom dresses will be accepted and sold in the spring, closer to prom.

This is an ambitious endeavor for a high school freshman who enjoys cheerleading, shopping, singing, and hanging with friends – all while trying to “achieve high standards of academic achievement in high school” before she pursues a fashion design minor in college.

But Sofia doesn’t look at The Dress Request as work. She instead sees it as fulfilling a dream that began when she was a little girl.

“I loved dressing up in my Disney princess costumes and twirling around the house wearing my mother’s high heeled shoes. I was so excited to attend my first real dance. I am very picky when it comes to finding the perfect dress. It felt like I was looking forever for it,” said Sofia. “It was a time-consuming hassle to wear the dress just once. For all that time and effort, the dress was pushed to the back of my closet as soon as the dance was over. With Dress Request, those once perfect dresses can be perfect for another girl too.”

She added, “Dances and formal events are supposed to make girls feel beautiful and empowered – not stressed about the cost that comes along with it. After hearing girls complaining in the hallway about having to come up with $500 for a prom dress, I thought of Dress Request. If you add up the cost for the hair salon, manicure, dress, shoes, and accessories, the cost of a prom can be anywhere from $700 to $900. Consignment is a great way to be environmentally conscience and give new life to a dress.”

Sofia said there are three simple steps to her consignment process: evaluation, pricing and payment. Dresses accepted for sale must be no older than three years, in like-new condition, freshly dry-cleaned or laundered, stain free and on hangers. The Dress Request determines the selling price, and consignors are paid an agreed-upon percentage (typically 50 percent) of the final sale price. Payment is issued the month after an item is sold. Consignors also may use their earnings as store credit.

If an item is not sold within six months it may be picked up by the seller or donated to The Dress Request, which will then donate it to a local high school for girls who need dresses.

For more info, visit The Dress Request Facebook page or e-mail

thedressrequest@gmail.com.

TERI LYON IS AN EXPERIENCED MOM, GRANDMOM AND FREELANCE WRITER WHO LIVES IN GLENBURN TOWNSHIP WITH THE YOUNGEST OF HER THREE DAUGHTERS AND THEIR CAT.

More info

For more information, visit The Dress Request Facebook page or e-mail thedressrequest@gmail.com.