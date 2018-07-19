Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Seventeen members of the 2017 Abington Heights football team were named to the 2017 EasternPAFootball.com All-Academic Team, which recognizes players who excelled in the classroom and on the football field.

In order to be selected to the team, each student-athlete had to be at least a freshman in high school and meet certain criteria for cumulative GPA and participation.

Team selections from Abington Heights are as follows.

Gold Team (3.80 or higher GPA): Noah Braid, junior; James Hankee, sophomore; Robby Horvath, sophomore; Tre Kerrigan, sophomore; Michael Pusateri, sophomore, and Zach Boersma, freshman.

Silver Team (3.40 - 3.79 GPA): Nate Gronsky, senior; Christian Matsell, senior; John Rama, senior; Trey Koehler, junior; Mike Malone, sophomore, and Will Stevens, freshman.

Bronze Team (3.00 - 3.39 GPA): Chase Overholser, senior; George Tinsley, junior; Tristan Burns, sophomore; Nick Colombo, sophomore, and Louis Natale, sophomore.