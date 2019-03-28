Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER George Tinsley with the ball. JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER George Tinsley splits Archbishop Wood’s Daeshon Shepherd, left, and Robert Jackson and draws the foul.

BETHLEHEM — George Tinsleywas the last Abington Heights player to leave the locker room night at Freedom High School.

His eyes were slightly reddened, but he answered questions from the media with poise and maturity.

Despite a heartbreaking defeat to Archbishop Wood, 63-53, in overtime March 18 in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals, one game short of reaching Hershey in defense of last season’s state championship, Tinsley stood as the face of the program as dignified in defeat as he had been in so many victories.

It hadn’t hit him, he admitted, that this would be the final walk to the bus with those teammates while representing Abington Heights.

What Tinsley and the Comets accomplished in his four seasons will go down as one of the best for a high school basketball player in Lackawanna League history.

In his four years, Tinsley scored 1,565 points, which ranks third on Abington Heights’ all-time list behind J.C. Show(1,951) and David Doino (1,843).

“In the past, I have been blessed to have, you know, a big guy in the middle,” Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi said. “To do this with a guy, who is 6-foot-5, who we asked to do just about everything, is pretty special. He’s a good one.”

Tinlsey helped Abington Heights to a 101-13 record, including four straight District 2 championships. The last time a Lackawanna League player had that type of team success, Gerry McNamaraled Bishop Hannan to a record of 109-17.

That’s exclusive company.

Before this season, Tinsley committed to Binghamton University, then went on to dominate the Lackawanna League, averaging 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots per game.

In his final state playoff run, he finished with 73 points, 31 rebounds, 9 blocked shots, and 13 assists in four games. It gave him 211 points in 14 state games that totaled a record of 11-3.

He averaged 15.0 points per game in the postseason for his career.

Senior stars

Trey Koehlerand Jack Nealon also closed out their careers, which included multiple seasons as starters.

Koehler started as a sophomore, junior and senior, but missed most of his junior season with an injury. He also saw minutes as a freshman with Tinsley, and finished his four seasons with 914 points.

During the state playoffs, Koehler scored 115 points for an average of 14.4 per game.

Last season, Nealon took over as a starter in the back court, helping the team to a 9-1 record with 109 points and 18 3-pointers.

“There is nothing for us to hang our heads about,” Nealon said. “The coaches told us in the locker room, the seniors accomplished an awful lot here.

“I am so proud. Us seniors built a brotherhood that I will never forget and I will always cherish these memories. There aren’t a lot of schools that get these kinds of opportunities.”

Drew Nealon, who had 99 points and 19 3-pointers, and Andrew Keris, who scored 32 points in his career, will also graduate after being a part of a team that won 101 games overall.

In this senior class’ four years, it helped Bianchi reach coaching milestones that include his 700th career win, his 758th win to pass Forest City’s Julius Prezelski as the area’s all-time leader and his 800th win after the state quarterfinal victory over Sun Valley.

“It’s just been overwhelming,” Bianchi said. “These kids are like family. They always gave me all they have every game. That’s all I can ask.

“It was fun to go to practice every day with these guys. That’s what makes you want to come back. This group is something I will never forget.”

State run

Abington Heights lost to Archbishop Wood for the second time in three years in the PIAA semifinals.

In three seasons, the Comets had a record of 11-3 in the state playoffs, which compares favorably to some of the best runs for Lackawanna League teams.

Carbondale Area went 9-1 when it won the 1993 PIAA Class 2A title and reached the final in 1994.

Valley View went 7-2 in back-to-back trips to the semifinals in 1996 and 1997.

Bishop Hannan went 18-4 in five straight state playoff appearances from 1998 to 2002 that included two trips to the Class 1A final and a state title in 2002.

Holy Cross went 9-3 from 2012 to 2014, which included a trip to the PIAA Class 2A final in 2013.

