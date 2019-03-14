Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GREATER SCRANTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Skills in Scranton, the workforce development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recently hosted a week-long industry immersion experience of its Educators in the Workplace program, focusing on advanced manufacturing. From left, first row: Licia Olivetti, Carbondale Area School District; Matt Zampetti, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County; Alita Soulsby, Riverside School District; Lisa Ross, workplace outreach coordinator; Jerry Musheno, Skills in Scranton board chair, and Amy Luyster, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. Second row: Linda Prusinski, Valley View School District; Paula Marsico, Old Forge School District; Nanette Rinaldi, Old Forge School District; Jeff Kovaleski, Mid Valley School District; Marisa Barilka, Valley View School District; Jack Kelly, Mid Valley School District, and Brianna Florovito, workforce and entrepreneurial development specialist, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. Third row: Hosiah Davis, North Pocono School District; James Kielar, Carbondale Area School District; Steve Lott, Abington Heights School District; Pete Smith, Abington Heights School District and Tomm Evans, North Pocono School District.

Skills in Scranton, the workforce development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recently hosted a week-long industry immersion experience of its Educators in the Workplace program, focusing on advanced manufacturing. Offered through a collaboration between the Lackawanna County Workforce Development Board and Skills in Scranton, Educators in the Workplace seeks to align and connect business and industry leaders with local school districts, the career and technical center and the local intermediate unit. The businesses that hosted the educators are Sandvik Materials Technology, Cintas, Process Technologies & Packaging, Hendrick Manufacturing, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. From left, first row: Licia Olivetti, Carbondale Area School District; Matt Zampetti, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County; Alita Soulsby, Riverside School District; Lisa Ross, workplace outreach coordinator; Jerry Musheno, Skills in Scranton board chair, and Amy Luyster, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. Second row: Linda Prusinski, Valley View School District; Paula Marsico, Old Forge School District; Nanette Rinaldi, Old Forge School District; Jeff Kovaleski, Mid Valley School District; Marisa Barilka, Valley View School District; Jack Kelly, Mid Valley School District, and Brianna Florovito, workforce and entrepreneurial development specialist, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. Third row: Hosiah Davis, North Pocono School District; James Kielar, Carbondale Area School District; Steve Lott, Abington Heights School District; Pete Smith, Abington Heights School District and Tom Evans, North Pocono School District.