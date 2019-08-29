As her teammates dashed down a flight of stairs headed from the observation deck at Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center to the courts to celebrate a victory over rival Scranton Prep, Clare Della Valle slowly descended, working to maintain her balance.

She arrived eventually.

The victory was great, the first in the series since 2014 for the Lady Comets, but the agony of her right ankle and foot being in a boot that prevented her from playing nearly brought her to tears.

Already an established all-star singles player, Della Valle missed most of her season. She suffered the severe injury in a match against Mid Valley.

It sidelined her, but didn’t discourage.

After months of therapy, and strengthening exercises, she returned to the tennis court for the season opener against Honesdale. Della Valle earned a win and is ready to finish her high school career on a high note.

“It was very difficult,” Della Valle said. “My friends really helped me a lot. It was so upsetting. Then, my parents were very helpful in getting me to my physical therapy. And my coach at Birchwood, Tim Haus, and (Abington Heights) coach Kelly Arp, all of my teammates, they all really helped me through it.

“They were always there for me making sure I was doing the right things. Every one was really fantastic.”

Three years ago, Della Valle started her stay with the Lady Comets with an impressive debut season.

Playing at No. 3 singles, then a freshman, she finished the Lackawanna League season 14-0, then added a pair of wins in the District 2 Class 3A team tournament.

At season’s end, Della Valle earned a spot on the Class 3A all-star team.

As a sophomore, Della Valle turned in an another impressive effort. She climbed the singles ladder to No. 2 in the lineup and stormed to an 11-2 league record which landed her a second straight all-star berth.

With the arrival of Bella Peters for the 2018 season, Della Valle stayed at No. 2 singles. She got off to a good start, but against Mid Valley, while attacking a drop shot, her ankle gave way.

Right at the moment, Della Valle knew it was serious.

During her stay on the injured list, she remained supportive of the Lady Comets in their quest for a league and District 2 Class 3A title.

Then, in the offseason, her focus shifted to getting back to full strength for her final season.

“I started going to the gym,” Della Valle, 18, said. “Coach Haus helped me a lot with my footwork. I wanted to make sure I could get around he court and the ankle was firm.”

She admitted to have a bit of nerves for her first match back. It took only a few swings and a plant on the ankle free of pain to extinguish her fears.

“The nerves, I feel, are going to get to me every season,” Della Valle said. “I was really happy with how I was playing. I hit a bunch of aces and I was coming to the net and putting shots away. Smashing the overhand is just the greatest feeling in the world.

“I am just really excited.”

With Della Valle playing like a two-time all-star, and boasting a career record of 32-6, Peters back after an undefeated league season as a freshman, and the arrival of Rina Hanumali, the Lady Comets have a deep singles lineup.

“We really want to win districts and more importantly get to states,” Della Valle said. “We have won districts, but never the subregional to get to states.

“So that is the goal.”

