SUBMITTED PHOTO Reunion Committee members are, from left, Denise Girello-Reinhart; Brit Roth, class president; Karl Vauter and Ken Heron, class vice president.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of the Abington Heights High School Class of 1969 met recently to plan their 50th anniversary class reunion.

The reunion weekend events include an informal “get reacquainted” gathering on Friday, Sept. 20 at State Street Grill, and a more formal evening of dinner and dancing is planned for Saturday, Sept. 21 at Glen Oak Country Club.

Invitations will be mailed shortly. In the meantime, the members of the reunion committee need help in locating the following classmates: Pamela S Banfield, Faye Banks, Gail Beckwith, James D Creamer, Margaret Davis, Felipe Egas, Faye Ellis, Harry J. Fiegelman, Donna Fusco, Leland Greene, Sarah Griffiths, Edward J Jones, Gail Kent, Sylvia LaCoe, Edith Lowe, Richard C Marshall,Michael J McGuire, David N McQuade, Maria S Medina, Steven D Michalek, Robert A Murphy, Susan O’Malley, Jean M Peters, Beate Rausch, Jacqueline Rice, Albert Rosenberg, Charles D Schmidt, Ginger Scott, Bradley K. Smith, David Stanton,Yvonne Thall, Barry W Thomas, Cynthia Susan Ward, Donna Wells, Anne White, Alice Williams and Noelle Young.

Anyone with information is asked to contact one of the committee members: Brit Roth at bgrbroth@gmail.com, Ken Heron at

pennsupply@comcast.net, Karl Vauter at khick07

@comcast.net or Denise Girello-Reinhart at

denisegirello@hotmail.com.