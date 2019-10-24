Article Tools Font size – + Share This



If you like to shop and be pampered, the Abington Heights Civic League has an event for you.

The group will hold its Ladies Night Out on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at Constantino’s Catering and Events. It will include an app station, welcome mimosa provided by Constantino’s, a cash bar with a signature drink and homemade desserts made by club members.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Eagle Cleaners, online at bit.ly/2BxqVN0 or from any Abington Heights Civic League member.

Vendors at the event include health and wellness coaches, Abington Spa, Pampered Chef, Stella and Dot, A Little Bit of Bling, Woods and Company, Lady Jane Boutique, Neora, Sparkle and Shine Boutique, Mary Kay Cosmetics and Color Street.

“The idea for the event came about as we were trying to do something a bit different that would bring ladies from our community together to meet one another, relax, learn more about the civic league and the opportunity to support our community,” said Gretchen Eagen Mackie, president of the civic league.

“All of our money raised throughout the year during our fundraisers goes back to the community,” said Rhonda Schiavone, chair of the group’s ways and means committee.

Benefitting organizations and projects include the Abington Community Library, local fire companies, vision screening for incoming kindergarten students in the Abington Heights School District, a dance recital and Camp Create.

The civic league members recently cleaned up Grove Street and also support veterans, children at Christmas and the Lackawanna Blind Association.

Sue O’Day, first vice president and membership chair, reflected on what the civic league does for the community.

“We will be able to showcase what we as the civic league do for our community,” she said. “We will have a membership table there for all attendees to stop by and see of our involvement in the community, what activities we have accomplished and information on how to become a member.”

According to Eagen Mackie, the event is “a way to bring women together to relax and to support the civic league at the same time.”

“Ladies get to enjoy each other’s company and to unwind from the hustle and bustle of people’s busy lives,” she said. “Life is so busy and fast-paced, that it’s nice to step back a bit and enjoy ambitious, kind and creative women and learn more about each other and what we can do for our community in small ways. We are fortunate to live in a community that has a continued interest in supporting those in need.”