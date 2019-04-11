S. ABINGTON TWP. —The Abington Heights Civic League (AHCL) will hold its third annual Cheers to Spring Wine Festival Saturday, April 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at South Abington Park.

“The day offers a fun time of mingling with friends and promotes South Abington Park and the beauty it has,” said Cheryl O’Hora, AHCL president.

O’Hora has been a member of the organization since 1991 and has been working the event since its inaugural year.

“I enjoy seeing it grow and I love the opportunity it gives the community to gather for some fun and socializing,” she said.

The event is open to people 21 and older and will be held rain or shine. Designated driver tickets are $10 and tasting tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the event. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2UIkS3a, at Eagle Cleaners in Clarks Summit or from any Abington Heights Civic League member.

Participating wineries include:

■ Lucchi Family

Wine Cellars

■ Mucciolo Family Wines

■ Antler Ridge Winery

■ Capra Collina

Winery

■ Staggering Unicorn Winery

■ Hidden Creek Wines

■ Malacari Winery

■ Case Quattro Winery

■ Red Shale Ridge Vineyards

■ Pisano Family Wines

Deep Roots Hard Cider is also participating.

Food available for purchase.

Music will be provided by Dustin Switzer from A Proud Monkey, Kylie and Crystal Skies.

There will be 35 vendors at the event selling essential oils, handmade soap, pottery, clothing, jewelry and more.

“We’d like people to support this event for many reasons,” said Cathy Plishka, a member of the civic league’s Ways and Means Committee. “Come out and enjoy the wine tasting, food, craft vendors, music, baskets and a 50/50 raffle. It takes a lot of work to make this event a success, but the real success is at the end when we say ‘thank you’ by giving the proceeds back to the community.”

Plishka has been a member of the civic league for 22 years.

The AHCL is open to women who are 18 years and older. It provides vision screenings for incoming kindergarten students, helps coordinate a thank you dinner for local first responders, supports a youth art scholarship at The Gathering Place and recently partnered with the Abington Community Library to begin a program to bring in local authors to highlight their books.

The club’s largest focus is its dance academy.

“It is a great day to make new friends,” said Erin Osterhout, a member of the Ways and Means Committee.

