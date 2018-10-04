Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Our committees have been busy making plans for this year’s upcoming events.

The Abington Heights Civic League will have a table at the Abington Community Library for Tasting by the Book on Saturday, Oct. 6. We will serve our special therapy cupcakes. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds benefit the library.

We will have a membership meeting on Monday, Oct. 22. Anyone interested in learning more about the club can call Cheryl O’Hora at 570-575-0752 for the time and place.

The Mega Prize Bingo will be our first fundraiser on Nov. 4 from 1-4 p.m. at Chinchilla Hose Company in South Abington Township. It will feature prizes with a value of $100 or more. In addition, we will have four special prizes with a value of $200 or more. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online or by emailing irishmomto3@yahoo.com.

Advocates for children will be holding a “Create a Card” session at the Abington Community Library on Jan. 19 from 1-3 p.m. The cards will then be attached to flower arrangements delivered to residents of nursing homes and hospitals by Petals for Goodness Sake.

If you are at Hillside Park off Winola Road, check out the Memory Garden, which was started by several members of The Abington Heights Civic League. They care for the garden all year round and of late have been working to get it ready for the winter. It also has benches for people to sit and enjoy.

Meetings are held the first Monday of each month, September through June, at 7 p.m. in the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave.