CLARKS SUMMIT — As the months fly by and the holidays are approaching, the Abington Heights Civic League has been busy.

We participated in the Abington Community Library’s Tasting by the Book. We joined approximately 20 other cooks serving a wonderful variety of food to the guests. We are hoping to be part of this group again next year.

Our membership drive was well attended. Women interested in joining the club were able to meet with members to chat, ask questions and learn more about the club’s mission. Refreshments were served.

On Nov. 4, the Mega Prize Bingo was sold out. Winners went home with some fabulous prizes. Thank you to all who supported this event.

In 1991, the Abington Heights Civic League, in conjunction with the Department of Transportation’s “Adopt a HIghway” program, adopted Grove Street from the Morgan Highway to South Abington Road. Twice a year members have a chance to sign up for this project. Some of our members have been out this month picking up litter. Many thanks to the volunteers who keep our community beautiful.

Members also helped with the Veterans’ Stand Down, which took place at Lackawanna College. This is a day that our area businesses give free haircuts, meals, clothing and many other services to show appreciation to those who have served.

In another first, the Abington Heights Civic League began purchasing Christmas trees for all kindergarten classrooms in the Abington Heights School District in 1950. In 1974, kindergarten children began taking a field trip to a local tree farm to learn about trees, and to select and cut down a tree for their classroom. Budget cuts have prevented the field trip in recent years, but our club still provides the school district with trees.

Dec. 3 will be our club’s Christmas Tea. The evening includes a potluck dinner, entertainment and the installment of our new club members. The committee works hard to create a beautiful and festive venue. New members are our guests. There will also be an ornament exchange for whoever would like to participate.

New members are always welcome. Meetings are held the first Monday of each month, September through June, at 7 p.m. in AHCL’s clubhouse, 115 Colburn Avenue, Clarks Summit.