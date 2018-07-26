Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Summer is here and our committee has already started planning for fall.

For those new to the area, I would like to provide an overview of an organization I’m proud to be a member of, the Abington Heights Civic League (AHCL).

Our mission is to give back to the community. In AHCL’s 86-year history, we have started or been instrumental in starting many beneficial programs such as the first area kindergarten in 1947 and a neighborhood library, which opened June 18, 1960 with a mere 750 books.

Today, the Abington Community Library is an invaluable resource and meeting place for many.

Our dance academy opened 62 years ago and has grown to approximately 300 students with three instructors. The cost of classes is affordable and the proceeds from recital ticket sales are donated to a local child in need.

Our purse bingo and second annual Cheers to Spring Wine Festival were both successful fundraisers last year. As such, the club is planning another purse bingo for Sept. 23 so mark your calendars.

Last year’s purse bingo was a sellout. I’ll be sharing more information on this event soon.

We also award annual scholarships in dance, art and education to students, along with an in-house scholarship for one of

our members.

These are just a few of our many accomplishments from over the years. All members have a voice in the distribution of funds. This year, 31 recipients benefitted from our fundraisers.

We are always grateful for the support received from our sponsors, including donations from local merchants, vendors, wineries and others in the community. We couldn’t succeed in our mission without you.

Our member retention committee also plans fun events for members throughout the year. New members are always welcome.

Meetings are held the first Monday of each month, September through June, at 7 p.m. in AHCL’s clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.