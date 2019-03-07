WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In last Saturday night’s District 2 Class 5A girls title game, Abington Heights’ Maria Tully stood out on both ends of the court.

The Abington Heights’ senior guard slowed Wyoming Valley West’s leading scorer, Toni Amato, limiting her to seven points. That defense triggered an offensive outburst in the second quarter that helped carry the Lady Comets to their fourth straight title, 33-19, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Meanwhile, one night earlier, George Tinsley delivered on the big stage at Mohegan Sun Arena for the fourth straight season.

His relentless pursuit of another District 2 title ended with a 20-point night that included seven rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists in a 43-36 win over Crestwood in the Class 5A boys basketball championship game.

Abington Heights (23-2) won its eighth consecutive district championship and advances to start the defense of its state crown Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Scranton High School against Pottsgrove (15-12), the fourth-place team from District 1.

Before he resets, however, Tinsley and his teammates celebrated with those smiles and high fives, and a 26th straight win in the district postseason.

“This means so much to me,” Tinsley said. “All of us as a team did this for the community and the coaches. I love this team. This team has a lot of heart and a lot of grit.

“Through my four years, I have had a phenomenal time playing for these coaches and with my teammates. I have been here with four different groups and different captains and they gave me the confidence to play in gyms like this and know that you have to let it come to you, and that is what we did.”

This title, and coach Ken Bianchi’s 797th career win, came after Abington Heights battled through a spirited effort from Crestwood (20-7), which also advances to the state tournament and will play Frankford (20-7), the third-place team from District 12, on Friday at 6 p.m. at Wilkes University.

As for the Lady Comets, they will play District 3’s sixth-place finisher Mechanicsburg (20-6) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Marywood University in the first round of states.

On Saturday, Tully and her teammates stifled the Lady Spartans, who shot just 14 percent from the floor, making only six baskets in 42 attempts.

“It was a big game so I felt I had to step up some,” Tully said. “It’s amazing. We’re so grateful to come back to Mohegan Sun this year. We had a young team. To bring them here and through this experience is so awesome.

“We were very underestimated in the beginning of the season just because of how young we were. But we came together as a team and trusted one another and stuck together.”

It was defense that kept the team driving toward the title.

“They buy into defense,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “I said if you can play defense every night, you’re going to be good. We’re going to be able to win some games. I know a lot of people didn’t expect it this year, but to be 20-5 is terrific.

“Some teams would be happy to get here. We weren’t. We wanted to finish the job today.”

Valley West (16-9) — T. Amato 2-11 3-4 7, T. Johnson 1-5 2-6 4, L. Gruver 1-1 0-0 3, J. Shaver 1-6 1-4 3, N. Boutanous 1-11 0-2 2, A. Blaski 0-4 0-0 0, K. Stelma 0-3 0-0 0, B. Varner 0-1 0-0 0, A. Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, K. Mackiewicz 0-0 0-0 0, M. Brody 0-0 0-0 0, K. Kane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 6-42 6-16 19.

Abington Heights (20-5) — M. Tully 4-11 0-2 9, R. McDonald 3-11 0-0 6, C. Marion 2-9 1-2 5, A. Scoblick 0-4 5-8 5, E. Albright 1-3 0-1 3, L. Lombardo 0-0 3-4 3, A. Dammer 0-0 2-2 2, M. Kohanski 0-0 0-0 0, A. Murray 0-0 0-1 0, A. Davis 0-0 0-0 0, S. Henzes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-38 11-20 33.

Valley West 2 5 9 3—19

Abington Heights 4 13 4 12—33

3-point shooting: WVW 1-14 (Gruver 1-1, Shaver 0-1, Boutanos 0-3, Blaski 0-3, Amato 0-6), AH 2-7 (Albright 1-1, Tully 1-2, McDonald 0-2, Marion 0-2). Rebounds: WVW 33 (Blaski 7), AH 39 (Albright 14). Assists: WVW 3 (Blaski, Amato, Shaver), AH 3 (McDonald, Marion, Albright). Steals: WVW 6 (Boutanos 2), AH 6 (McDonald 2, Marion 2). Turnovers: WVW 14, AH 12. Blocks: WVW 4 (Blaski 3), AH 5 (Marion 3).

Crestwood (20-7) — R. Petrosky 6-13 0-2 15, M. Palmiero 4-9 0-0 8, S. Murphy 1-9 2-5 5, C. Boris 2-8 0-0 4, B. Papura 1-1 0-0 2, Ja. Zaleski 1-3 0-0 2, M. Vieney 0-0 0-0 0, F. Casarella 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-43 2-7 36.

Abington Heights (23-2) — G. Tinsley 8-14 4-5 20, T. Koehler 6-12 2-2 15, J. Nealon 1-5 0-0 3, C. Perkins 1-4 1-2 3, M. Malone 0-2 2-2 2, D. Nealon 0-1 0-0 0, Totals: 16-38 9-11 43.

Crestwood 4 7 8 17 — 36

Abington Heights 5 11 9 18 — 43

3-point shooting: CRE 4-14 (Petrosky 3-6, Murphy 1-4, Boris 0-3, Ja. Zaleski 0-1), AH 2-11 (J. Nealon 1-4, Koehler 1-3, Tinsley 0-2, Perkins 0-2). Rebounds: CRE 27 (Petrosky 6), AH 25 (Koehler 8). Assists: CRE 3 (Petrosky 2), AH 10 (Perkins 4). Steals: CRE 4 (Ja. Zaleski 3), AH 7 (Perkins, J. Nealon, Koehler 2). Blocks: CRE 2 (Petrosky, Boris), AH 5 (Tinsley 5). Turnovers: CRE 8, AH 6.